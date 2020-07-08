Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05 Review: Good performance and a long battery life - thanks to the 70-Wh battery
Lenovo has created a real all-rounder: the 15.6-inch IdeaPad 5 15IIL05. The test unit we were provided with is equipped with a Core i5-1035G1 and a GeForce MX350. More affordable models are available with a GeForce MX330. Some of the IdeaPad's competitors are the Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G, the HP Pavilion 15 and the Schenker VIA 15. Due to the fairly powerful GPU, this laptop is a viable alternative for entry-level gamers such as the HP Pavilion Gaming 15.
Primary Camera: 0.9 MPix
Case - stability issues
Lenovo has chosen to coat the IdeaPad in a mixture of materials. The back of the display lid is made of aluminum while the remaining components are made of plastic. The entire case is dark gray (Graphite Gray). Both the bottom of the base unit and the back of the display have smooth surfaces, while the top of the base unit is slightly rubberized. The battery is built in and the device does not offer a maintenance hatch.
The workmanship of the notebook is very good. The gap dimensions are regular and we did not notice any overhanging material. Unfortunately, the device is not quite as sturdy as we would have hoped. The base unit can be compressed on the right and left side of the keyboard without a lot of pressure. Both the lid and the base unit can be warped considerably. The device should be a little more stable. Pressure on the back of the display does not cause the image to change. The hinges are tight and keep the lid in position but still enable users to open the device with one hand.
The IdeaPad is the most compact in our comparison field. Together with the Acer Aspire 5, it is also the lightest device.
Size Comparison
Connectivity - IdeaPad 5 with Type-C-USB
The port selection is limited but covers the most basic requirements. The two USB Type A ports support the USB 3.2 Gen 1 standard, while the USB Type C port (USB 3.2 Gen 2) supports both DisplayPort via USB C and Power Delivery (which means the notebook can be recharged via this port). Together with the HDMI connector this means that the IdeaPad has a total of two video outputs. The ports are positioned towards the back on the left and right side. This means that the area around the wrist rests remains free from cables.
SD Card Reader
The SD card reader does not accommodate the entire SD card, which stands out by about 17 mm (~0.67 in). The model in our device is one of the slower versions. It reaches a maximum transfer rate of 31.9 MB/s when copying larger blocks of data. The transfer of 250 JPG files (each 5 MB) is completed with a speed of 20.8 MB/s. We test all storage card readers with our reference card (Toshiba Exceria Pro SDXC 64 GB UHS-II).
|SDCardreader Transfer Speed
|average JPG Copy Test (av. of 3 runs)
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
(Toshiba Exceria Pro SDXC 64 GB UHS-II)
77 MB/s ∼100% +270%
|Average of class Multimedia
(11.2 - 222, n=215)
61.8 MB/s ∼80% +197%
|HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
(Toshiba Exceria Pro SDXC 64 GB UHS-II)
36.6 MB/s ∼48% +76%
|Schenker VIA 15
35.4 MB/s ∼46% +70%
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
(Toshiba Exceria Pro SDXC 64 GB UHS-II)
35.1 MB/s ∼46% +69%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
(Toshiba Exceria Pro SDXC 64 GB UHS-II)
20.8 MB/s ∼27%
|maximum AS SSD Seq Read Test (1GB)
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
(Toshiba Exceria Pro SDXC 64 GB UHS-II)
84 MB/s ∼100% +163%
|Average of class Multimedia
(10.2 - 253, n=211)
76.5 MB/s ∼91% +140%
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
(Toshiba Exceria Pro SDXC 64 GB UHS-II)
37.2 MB/s ∼44% +17%
|Schenker VIA 15
(Toshiba Exceria Pro M501 64 GB UHS-II)
36.7 MB/s ∼44% +15%
|HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
(Toshiba Exceria Pro SDXC 64 GB UHS-II)
35.6 MB/s ∼42% +12%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
(Toshiba Exceria Pro SDXC 64 GB UHS-II)
31.9 MB/s ∼38%
Communication
The Wi-Fi module (Wi-Fi 6 AX201) from Intel supports not only the Wi-Fi standards 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, but also the ax standard and Bluetooth 5. The transfer rates measured during our test under ideal conditions (no other Wi-Fi devices in the vicinity, short distance between notebook and server PC) were very good.
|Networking
|iperf3 Client (receive) TCP 1 m 4M x10
|Schenker VIA 15
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
1413 (983min - 1471max) MBit/s ∼100% +60%
|Average Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
(289 - 1722, n=132)
1223 MBit/s ∼87% +39%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
883 (849min - 910max) MBit/s ∼62%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
743 (462min - 930max) MBit/s ∼53% -16%
|HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
Intel Wireless-AC 9560
676 (636min - 689max) MBit/s ∼48% -23%
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
Realtek 8822CE Wireless LAN 802.11ac PCI-E NIC
636 (612min - 647max) MBit/s ∼45% -28%
|Average of class Multimedia
(44 - 1490, n=187)
618 MBit/s ∼44% -30%
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Wireless AC 9462
119 MBit/s ∼8% -87%
|iperf3 Client (transmit) TCP 1 m 4M x10
|Schenker VIA 15
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
1287 (1206min - 1352max) MBit/s ∼100% +102%
|Average Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
(49.8 - 1775, n=132)
1085 MBit/s ∼84% +71%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
671 (233min - 843max) MBit/s ∼52% +6%
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
Realtek 8822CE Wireless LAN 802.11ac PCI-E NIC
660 (614min - 699max) MBit/s ∼51% +4%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
636 (581min - 678max) MBit/s ∼49%
|Average of class Multimedia
(46.1 - 1563, n=186)
581 MBit/s ∼45% -9%
|HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
Intel Wireless-AC 9560
562 (507min - 591max) MBit/s ∼44% -12%
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Wireless AC 9462
122 MBit/s ∼9% -81%
Webcam
The included webcam (0.9 MP) has a maximum resolution of 1280x720 pixels. The results are rather washed out and the color accuracy is fairly disappointing as well with a Delta E deviation of 25 instead of the ideal maximum of 3.
Accessories
Apart from the usual documentation (warranty information, quick start guide), the notebook comes without accessories.
Maintenance
There is no maintenance hatch on the Lenovo IdeaPad 5. Users will have to remove the entire base cover to get to the insides. Luckily, this isn't particularly difficult. After removing all screws from the bottom, you can lift the cover off with the help of a spatula.
Warranty
Lenovo has equipped the slim 15.6-inch device with a one-year warranty. This can be extended. Three years of on-site warranty, for example, are available for $75.
Input Devices - keyboard backlighting for the Lenovo
Keyboard
The IdeaPad is equipped with a backlit chicklet keyboard. The flat keys have a short travel and a very clear pressure point. We appreciate the crisp actuation force. The keyboard gives way minimally while typing, but this isn't particularly bothersome. The backlighting (two levels) can be controlled via a function key. Overall, the Lenovo has provided users with a keyboard that is suitable for everyday use and regular typing.
Touchpad
The multi-touch ClickPad takes up 10.5 x 7 cm (~4.13 x 2.76 in) and provides sufficient space for gesture control. The smooth surface of the pad makes it easy for fingers to glide over. It responds to inputs even in the corners, has short travel and a clear pressure point.
Display - IPS with low color space coverage
The matte 15.6-inch panel in the IdeaPad 5 has a native resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. It offers a decent brightness (324.6 cd/m²) and a good contrast ratio (1259:1). We were pleased with the fact that the display does not use PWM to regulate brightness.
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
IPS, 1920x1080, 15.60
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
IPS, 1920x1080, 15.60
|HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
IPS, 1920x1080, 15.60
|Schenker VIA 15
IPS, 1920x1080, 15.60
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
TN LED, 1920x1080, 15.60
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
IPS, 1920x1080, 15.60
|Response Times
11%
-5%
5%
20%
-24%
|Response Time Grey 50% / Grey 80% *
42 (20, 22)
36 (19, 17)
14%
43 (22, 21)
-2%
38.4 (18.8, 19.6)
9%
44 (23, 21)
-5%
49.6 (22.4, 27.2)
-18%
|Response Time Black / White *
27 (16, 11)
25 (16, 9)
7%
29 (16, 13)
-7%
26.8 (15.2, 11.6)
1%
15 (11, 4)
44%
34.8 (18.8, 16)
-29%
|PWM Frequency
208 (90)
25910 (30)
250 (30)
202 (99)
|Screen
5%
19%
38%
-29%
21%
|Brightness middle
340
248
-27%
320
-6%
296
-13%
233
-31%
299
-12%
|Brightness
325
238
-27%
293
-10%
273
-16%
211
-35%
278
-14%
|Brightness Distribution
88
86
-2%
86
-2%
81
-8%
82
-7%
87
-1%
|Black Level *
0.27
0.23
15%
0.26
4%
0.25
7%
0.405
-50%
0.25
7%
|Contrast
1259
1078
-14%
1231
-2%
1184
-6%
575
-54%
1196
-5%
|Colorchecker DeltaE2000 *
6.62
5.05
24%
4.5
32%
1.7
74%
8.22
-24%
4.32
35%
|Colorchecker DeltaE2000 max. *
21.05
14.34
32%
8.81
58%
2.9
86%
18.6
12%
9.3
56%
|Colorchecker DeltaE2000 calibrated *
4.71
4.76
-1%
0.8
83%
2.58
45%
|Greyscale DeltaE2000 *
4.61
1.37
70%
4.71
-2%
2.1
54%
10.13
-120%
4.21
9%
|Gamma
2.74 80%
2.4 92%
2.45 90%
2.31 95%
2.27 97%
2.39 92%
|CCT
6262 104%
6592 99%
7085 92%
6759 96%
11323 57%
6799 96%
|Color Space (Percent of AdobeRGB 1998)
36
32
-11%
58
61%
64.7
80%
39
8%
57
58%
|Color Space (Percent of sRGB)
56
51
-9%
88
57%
99.8
78%
62
11%
86
54%
|Total Average (Program / Settings)
8% / 5%
7% / 15%
22% / 33%
-5% / -21%
-2% / 14%
* ... smaller is better
The screen offers decent colors ex-works, but is nowhere near the ideal Delta E values (below 3) with a Delta E 2000 deviation of 6.6. The display does not have a blue cast. Calibrating the display only brings a minimal improvement. The color spaces AdobeRGB (36 percent) and sRGB (56 percent) are not covered entirely.
Display Response Times
|↔ Response Time Black to White
|27 ms ... rise ↗ and fall ↘ combined
|↗ 16 ms rise
|↘ 11 ms fall
|The screen shows relatively slow response rates in our tests and may be too slow for gamers.
In comparison, all tested devices range from 0.8 (minimum) to 240 (maximum) ms. » 55 % of all devices are better.
This means that the measured response time is worse than the average of all tested devices (24.4 ms).
|↔ Response Time 50% Grey to 80% Grey
|42 ms ... rise ↗ and fall ↘ combined
|↗ 20 ms rise
|↘ 22 ms fall
|The screen shows slow response rates in our tests and will be unsatisfactory for gamers.
In comparison, all tested devices range from 0.8 (minimum) to 636 (maximum) ms. » 55 % of all devices are better.
This means that the measured response time is similar to the average of all tested devices (38.6 ms).
Screen Flickering / PWM (Pulse-Width Modulation)
|Screen flickering / PWM not detected
In comparison: 51 % of all tested devices do not use PWM to dim the display. If PWM was detected, an average of 9764 (minimum: 5 - maximum: 142900) Hz was measured.
Lenovo has equipped the 15.6-inch device with an IPS panel with stable viewing angles. This means that the screen can be read from every position and even outdoors - provided the sun isn't shining too bright.
Performance - Lenovo laptop has gaming potential
Lenovo has created a real all-rounder with its 15.6-inch IdeaPad 5 15IIL05. The device provides sufficient performance for office and internet applications. It can also display most games in our database smoothly. Our test unit is available for around $800. Other configurations are available.
Testing conditions
The preinstalled Lenovo Vantage software enables users to adjust the available computing power and the fan activity. There are three modes available: intelligent cooling, high performance and battery saver. We performed all benchmarks in high performance mode.
In order to get a good idea of the difference these settings make, we also ran some benchmarks in all modes, in which case we mention these results explicitly.
Processor
The IdeaPad is powered by the quad-core processor Core i5-1035G1 (Ice Lake). This is a ULV model with a TDP of 15 Watt. The CPU clocks at a base rate of 1 GHz. This clock rate can be increased to 3.2 GHz (all four cores), 3.5 GHz (two cores) and 3.6 GHz (one core). The chip supports hyperthreading (working two threads per core).
The CineBench CPU benchmarks are completed at 3.3 GHz (multi thread) and 3.3 - 3.6 GHz (single thread). The clock rates drop to 2.1 - 2.3 GHz (multi thread) and 2.4 - 3.6 GHz (single thread) when running on battery.
To find out whether the CPU turbo is available for a prolonged period on mains, we run the multi thread Cinebench R15 benchmark in a loop for at least 30 minutes. The results drop minimally between the first and the second round and then remain constant, which means that the turbo is used.
The performance modes that can be set within the Lenovo Vantage software have a significant impact on multi thread performance. The results of the CB15 loop differ greatly from mode to mode. We did not notice any differences during single thread performance.
|Cinebench R15
|CPU Single 64Bit
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Core i5-10210U
173 Points ∼100% +1%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
171 Points ∼99%
|Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
(161 - 171, n=7)
168 Points ∼97% -2%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
161 Points ∼93% -6%
|HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
Intel Core i5-8265U
157 Points ∼91% -8%
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
145 Points ∼84% -15%
|Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
144 Points ∼83% -16%
|Average of class Multimedia
(36 - 228, n=424)
135 Points ∼78% -21%
|CPU Multi 64Bit
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
803 Points ∼100%
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
769 Points ∼96% -4%
|Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
682 (572.66min - 672.25max) Points ∼85% -15%
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Core i5-10210U
672 Points ∼84% -16%
|Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
(518 - 803, n=10)
610 Points ∼76% -24%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
586 (546.91min - 585.69max) Points ∼73% -27%
|Average of class Multimedia
(72.4 - 1815, n=444)
545 Points ∼68% -32%
|HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
Intel Core i5-8265U
528 Points ∼66% -34%
|Blender 2.79 - BMW27 CPU
|Average of class Multimedia
(279 - 8394, n=52)
947 Seconds * ∼100% -56%
|Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
(607 - 1002, n=8)
855 Seconds * ∼90% -41%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
812 Seconds * ∼86% -34%
|Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
680 Seconds * ∼72% -12%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
607.3 Seconds * ∼64%
|7-Zip 18.03
|7z b 4
|Average of class Multimedia
(2492 - 47797, n=49)
23502 MIPS ∼100% +15%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
20378 MIPS ∼87%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
17045 MIPS ∼73% -16%
|Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
17014 MIPS ∼72% -17%
|Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
(3913 - 20378, n=7)
14018 MIPS ∼60% -31%
|7z b 4 -mmt1
|Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
(3932 - 15198, n=7)
5751 MIPS ∼100% +33%
|Average of class Multimedia
(1445 - 5396, n=49)
4403 MIPS ∼77% +2%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
4318 MIPS ∼75%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
4230 MIPS ∼74% -2%
|Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
3540 MIPS ∼62% -18%
|Cinebench R20
|CPU (Single Core)
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
431 Points ∼100%
|Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
(413 - 431, n=6)
426 Points ∼99% -1%
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Core i5-10210U
425 Points ∼99% -1%
|Average of class Multimedia
(62.6 - 585, n=66)
416 Points ∼97% -3%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
415 Points ∼96% -4%
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
344 Points ∼80% -20%
|Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
317 Points ∼74% -26%
|CPU (Multi Core)
|Average of class Multimedia
(148 - 4094, n=67)
1908 Points ∼100% +2%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
1873 Points ∼98%
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
1728 Points ∼91% -8%
|Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
1540 Points ∼81% -18%
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Core i5-10210U
1416 Points ∼74% -24%
|Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
(1178 - 1873, n=6)
1386 Points ∼73% -26%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
1310 Points ∼69% -30%
|Geekbench 5.3
|64 Bit Multi-Core Score
|Average of class Multimedia
(392 - 8053, n=39)
4739 Points ∼100% +17%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
4055 Points ∼86%
|Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
(3337 - 4372, n=6)
3834 Points ∼81% -5%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
3689 Points ∼78% -9%
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
3448 Points ∼73% -15%
|Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
2543 Points ∼54% -37%
|64 Bit Single-Core Score
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
1240 Points ∼100%
|Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
(1144 - 1240, n=6)
1204 Points ∼97% -3%
|Average of class Multimedia
(207 - 1586, n=39)
1140 Points ∼92% -8%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
1055 Points ∼85% -15%
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
892 Points ∼72% -28%
|Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
777 Points ∼63% -37%
|HWBOT x265 Benchmark v2.2 - 4k Preset
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
6.44 fps ∼100%
|Average of class Multimedia
(0.46 - 11.1, n=50)
6.14 fps ∼95% -5%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
4.46 fps ∼69% -31%
|Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
(3.32 - 6.44, n=7)
4.23 fps ∼66% -34%
|Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
4.15 fps ∼64% -36%
|LibreOffice - 20 Documents To PDF
|Average of class Multimedia
(16.5 - 229, n=37)
64.7 s * ∼100% -17%
|Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
(55.3 - 70.9, n=5)
64.1 s * ∼99% -16%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
63.4 s * ∼98% -15%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
55.28 s * ∼85%
|R Benchmark 2.5 - Overall mean
|Average of class Multimedia
(0.568 - 2.89, n=41)
0.857 sec * ∼100% -22%
|Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
0.763 sec * ∼89% -8%
|Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
(0.705 - 0.749, n=6)
0.732 sec * ∼85% -4%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
0.712 sec * ∼83% -1%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
0.705 sec * ∼82%
* ... smaller is better
System Performance
The system works quickly and smoothly and we did not encounter any problems. The notebook has more than enough processing power for office and internet applications and can even be used to play games, thanks to the dedicated GPU. The PCMark benchmark results are very good as well.
|PCMark 8 Home Score Accelerated v2
|3641 points
|PCMark 8 Creative Score Accelerated v2
|3816 points
|PCMark 8 Work Score Accelerated v2
|5249 points
|PCMark 10 Score
|4113 points
|PCMark 10
|Digital Content Creation
|Average of class Multimedia
(1001 - 9234, n=149)
3907 Points ∼100% +14%
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, R5 3550H, Intel SSD 660p SSDPEKNW512G8
3780 Points ∼97% +11%
|HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
GeForce MX250, i5-8265U, Toshiba KBG30ZMV256G
3604 Points ∼92% +5%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
GeForce MX350, i5-1035G1, SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B
3420 Points ∼88%
|Average Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
3420 Points ∼88% 0%
|Schenker VIA 15
Vega 8, R5 3500U, Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 500GB
3223 Points ∼82% -6%
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
GeForce MX250, i5-10210U, Samsung SSD PM981a MZVLB512HBJQ
3220 Points ∼82% -6%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
GeForce MX250, i5-10210U, Kingston RBUSNS8154P3512GJ1
3067 Points ∼79% -10%
|Productivity
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
GeForce MX250, i5-10210U, Samsung SSD PM981a MZVLB512HBJQ
7217 Points ∼100% +5%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
GeForce MX350, i5-1035G1, SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B
6876 Points ∼95%
|Average Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
6876 Points ∼95% 0%
|HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
GeForce MX250, i5-8265U, Toshiba KBG30ZMV256G
6604 Points ∼92% -4%
|Average of class Multimedia
(1407 - 8519, n=150)
6470 Points ∼90% -6%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
GeForce MX250, i5-10210U, Kingston RBUSNS8154P3512GJ1
6298 Points ∼87% -8%
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, R5 3550H, Intel SSD 660p SSDPEKNW512G8
5813 Points ∼81% -15%
|Schenker VIA 15
Vega 8, R5 3500U, Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 500GB
5555 Points ∼77% -19%
|Essentials
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
GeForce MX250, i5-10210U, Samsung SSD PM981a MZVLB512HBJQ
9236 Points ∼100% +15%
|HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
GeForce MX250, i5-8265U, Toshiba KBG30ZMV256G
8394 Points ∼91% +4%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
GeForce MX350, i5-1035G1, SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B
8033 Points ∼87%
|Average Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
8033 Points ∼87% 0%
|Average of class Multimedia
(2891 - 10539, n=150)
7967 Points ∼86% -1%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
GeForce MX250, i5-10210U, Kingston RBUSNS8154P3512GJ1
7864 Points ∼85% -2%
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, R5 3550H, Intel SSD 660p SSDPEKNW512G8
7623 Points ∼83% -5%
|Schenker VIA 15
Vega 8, R5 3500U, Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 500GB
7351 Points ∼80% -8%
|Score
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
GeForce MX250, i5-10210U, Samsung SSD PM981a MZVLB512HBJQ
4292 Points ∼100% +4%
|HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
GeForce MX250, i5-8265U, Toshiba KBG30ZMV256G
4190 Points ∼98% +2%
|Average of class Multimedia
(1144 - 6514, n=151)
4169 Points ∼97% +1%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
GeForce MX350, i5-1035G1, SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B
4113 Points ∼96%
|Average Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
4113 Points ∼96% 0%
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, R5 3550H, Intel SSD 660p SSDPEKNW512G8
3952 Points ∼92% -4%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
GeForce MX250, i5-10210U, Kingston RBUSNS8154P3512GJ1
3825 Points ∼89% -7%
|Schenker VIA 15
Vega 8, R5 3500U, Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 500GB
3646 Points ∼85% -11%
|PCMark 8
|Work Score Accelerated v2
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
GeForce MX350, i5-1035G1, SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B
5249 Points ∼100%
|Average Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
5249 Points ∼100% 0%
|HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
GeForce MX250, i5-8265U, Toshiba KBG30ZMV256G
5223 Points ∼100% 0%
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, R5 3550H, Intel SSD 660p SSDPEKNW512G8
4797 Points ∼91% -9%
|Average of class Multimedia
(2213 - 5681, n=320)
4355 Points ∼83% -17%
|Home Score Accelerated v2
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
GeForce MX350, i5-1035G1, SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B
3641 Points ∼100%
|Average Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
3641 Points ∼100% 0%
|HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
GeForce MX250, i5-8265U, Toshiba KBG30ZMV256G
3603 Points ∼99% -1%
|Average of class Multimedia
(1371 - 5364, n=341)
3427 Points ∼94% -6%
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, R5 3550H, Intel SSD 660p SSDPEKNW512G8
2832 Points ∼78% -22%
DPC Latencies
We encountered high DPC latencies during our standardized Latency Monitor test (surfing, playing 4K video, Prime95 high load). This means that the system is not suitable for real-time video and audio processing.
|DPC Latencies / LatencyMon - interrupt to process latency (max), Web, Youtube, Prime95
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
GeForce MX350, i5-1035G1, SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B
780.1 μs * ∼100%
* ... smaller is better
Storage Devices
Our device is equipped with an NVMe SSD (M.2 2280) from SK Hynix. It has a capacity of 512 GB and offers good transfer rates.
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Kingston RBUSNS8154P3512GJ1
|HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
Toshiba KBG30ZMV256G
|Schenker VIA 15
Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 500GB
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
Intel SSD 660p SSDPEKNW512G8
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Samsung SSD PM981a MZVLB512HBJQ
|Average SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B
|CrystalDiskMark 5.2 / 6
-13%
-18%
61%
-9%
31%
-4%
|Write 4K
159.7
100.4
-37%
149.3
-7%
164.5
3%
136.9
-14%
170.7
7%
141 (130 - 160, n=3)
-12%
|Read 4K
48.31
47.16
-2%
52.73
9%
46.88
-3%
56.97
18%
49.51
2%
45.9 (44.4 - 48.3, n=3)
-5%
|Write Seq
1038
992.5
-4%
666.9
-36%
2659
156%
968.3
-7%
1156
11%
1050 (1038 - 1059, n=3)
1%
|Read Seq
1158
1176
2%
818.1
-29%
2623
127%
1631
41%
1136
-2%
1168 (1105 - 1241, n=3)
1%
|Write 4K Q32T1
493.9
354.7
-28%
332.1
-33%
310.9
-37%
237
-52%
420.5
-15%
495 (490 - 500, n=3)
0%
|Read 4K Q32T1
521.6
473
-9%
467.1
-10%
351.2
-33%
337.1
-35%
526.7
1%
450 (309 - 522, n=3)
-14%
|Write Seq Q32T1
1028
1034
1%
984.8
-4%
3236
215%
962.7
-6%
2984
190%
1034 (1022 - 1053, n=3)
1%
|Read Seq Q32T1
2280
1635
-28%
1454
-36%
3547
56%
1863
-18%
3550
56%
2268 (2261 - 2280, n=3)
-1%
Dauerleistung Lesen: DiskSpd Read Loop, Queue Depth 8
GPU Performance
The dedicated GeForce MX350 is based on the same chip as Nivida's GeForce GTX-1050. However, its interface has been reduced from 128 Bit to 64 Bit. The GPU supports DirectX 12 and clocks at a base rate of 1354 MHz. This can be boosted to up to 1468 MHz. Provided the GPU does not reach a certain temperature or energy limit, it can reach even higher speeds. We actually measured a maximum clock rate of 1601 MHz. The Witcher 3 test was completed with an average speed of 1589 MHz. The GPU can make use of fast GDDR5 storage (2048 MB).
The results of the various 3DMark benchmarks are as expected for this GPU. The MX350 does a lot better than its predecessor, the GeForce MX250, but cannot keep up with the GTX 1050 GPU. The integrated Intel GPU UHD-Graphics-G1 is active and the notebook uses Nvidia Optimus to switch between the two. If necessary, the GeForce can be deactivated in the BIOS.
The performance modes of the Lenovo Vantage software have an influence on the graphics performance. While the 3DMark results in high performance and intelligent cooling are very similar, the graphics performance drops significantly in the battery saver mode.
|3DMark 11 Performance
|6569 points
|3DMark Ice Storm Standard Score
|80377 points
|3DMark Cloud Gate Standard Score
|16929 points
|3DMark Fire Strike Score
|4036 points
|3DMark Time Spy Score
|1522 points
|3DMark 11 - 1280x720 Performance GPU
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
8903 Points ∼100% +38%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
NVIDIA GeForce MX350, Intel Core i5-1035G1
6448 Points ∼72%
|Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
(5191 - 6448, n=7)
6068 Points ∼68% -6%
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i5-10210U
4832 Points ∼54% -25%
|HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i5-8265U
4761 Points ∼53% -26%
|Average of class Multimedia
(352 - 26292, n=685)
3347 Points ∼38% -48%
|Schenker VIA 15
AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 2000/3000), AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
3174 Points ∼36% -51%
|3DMark
|2560x1440 Time Spy Graphics
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
2130 Points ∼100% +55%
|Average of class Multimedia
(142 - 7372, n=105)
1717 Points ∼81% +25%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
NVIDIA GeForce MX350, Intel Core i5-1035G1
1370 Points ∼64%
|Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
(1123 - 1370, n=6)
1273 Points ∼60% -7%
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i5-10210U
1169 Points ∼55% -15%
|1920x1080 Fire Strike Graphics
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
6651 Points ∼100% +49%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
NVIDIA GeForce MX350, Intel Core i5-1035G1
4457 Points ∼67%
|Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
(3999 - 4457, n=7)
4317 Points ∼65% -3%
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i5-10210U
3824 Points ∼57% -14%
|HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i5-8265U
3690 Points ∼55% -17%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i5-10210U
3660 Points ∼55% -18%
|Average of class Multimedia
(337 - 19655, n=464)
3220 Points ∼48% -28%
|1280x720 Cloud Gate Standard Graphics
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
37533 Points ∼100% +52%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
NVIDIA GeForce MX350, Intel Core i5-1035G1
24744 Points ∼66%
|Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
(23194 - 24967, n=4)
24407 Points ∼65% -1%
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i5-10210U
23046 Points ∼61% -7%
|HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i5-8265U
22232 Points ∼59% -10%
|Average of class Multimedia
(2468 - 87836, n=455)
18083 Points ∼48% -27%
Gaming Performance
The IdeaPad 5's CPU/GPU combination can display almost all games in our database smoothly - at low resolution and low to average quality settings. Some games with moderate demands on the hardware can be played at higher settings.
|The Witcher 3 - 1366x768 Medium Graphics & Postprocessing
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile
73.1 fps ∼100% +58%
|Average of class Multimedia
(5.2 - 210, n=136)
50.9 fps ∼70% +10%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
46.2 fps ∼63%
|Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
(35.2 - 47.2, n=5)
43.5 fps ∼60% -6%
|HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
37 fps ∼51% -20%
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Core i5-10210U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
35.9 (28min) fps ∼49% -22%
|Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
31.5 fps ∼43% -32%
|BioShock Infinite - 1366x768 High Preset
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile
146.2 fps ∼100% +32%
|Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
111 fps ∼76% 0%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
110.6 fps ∼76%
|HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
93 fps ∼64% -16%
|Average of class Multimedia
(9.3 - 277, n=267)
66.5 fps ∼45% -40%
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider - 1280x720 Lowest Preset
|Average of class Multimedia
(13 - 151, n=37)
68.6 fps ∼100% +1%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
68 fps ∼99%
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile
64 fps ∼93% -6%
|Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
(54.3 - 68, n=3)
60.8 fps ∼89% -11%
|Control - 1280x720 Low Quality Preset (DX11)
|Average of class Multimedia
(25.3 - 184, n=10)
83 fps ∼100% +56%
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile
78.6 fps ∼95% +48%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
53.2 fps ∼64%
|Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
(51.6 - 53.2, n=2)
52.4 fps ∼63% -2%
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Core i5-10210U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
42.1 (36min) fps ∼51% -21%
|Fortnite - 1920x1080 High Preset
|Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
(42.7 - 43.8, n=2)
43.3 fps ∼100% +1%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
42.7 fps ∼99%
|Average of class Multimedia
(7.6 - 99.6, n=18)
38.9 fps ∼90% -9%
|Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 - 1280x720 Minimum Settings
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile
66.8 fps ∼100% +33%
|Average of class Multimedia
(36.6 - 85, n=6)
53.1 fps ∼79% +6%
|Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
(50.3 - 54.7, n=2)
52.5 fps ∼79% +4%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
50.3 fps ∼75%
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Core i5-10210U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
43.9 fps ∼66% -13%
|Red Dead Redemption 2 - 1280x720 Minimum Settings
|HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile
51.8 fps ∼100% +23%
|Average of class Multimedia
(20.9 - 97.6, n=7)
46.9 fps ∼91% +11%
|Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
42.1 fps ∼81%
|Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
(27 - 42.1, n=2)
34.6 fps ∼67% -18%
|Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Core i5-10210U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
21.6 (17min) fps ∼42% -49%
To find out whether the refresh rates remain the same over a long period, we ran the game "The Witcher 3" for around 60 minutes in Full-HD resolution and maximum quality settings. The character played by the player did not move throughout the test. We did not observe a drop in frame rates. The GPU continued to work at full strength.
|low
|med.
|high
|ultra
|Counter-Strike: GO (2012)
|252
|228.4
|204.9
|120.1
|fps
|BioShock Infinite (2013)
|222.6
|132.4
|110.6
|43.2
|fps
|GTA V (2015)
|146
|136.4
|47
|9.1
|fps
|The Witcher 3 (2015)
|80.5
|46.2
|27.8
|16.4
|fps
|Dota 2 Reborn (2015)
|102.8
|93.8
|83.3
|76.3
|fps
|Overwatch (2016)
|192.2
|143.9
|64
|42.5
|fps
|Rocket League (2017)
|220
|105.8
|74.4
|fps
|Fortnite (2018)
|138.8
|87.8
|42.7
|27
|fps
|X-Plane 11.11 (2018)
|55.9
|50
|45.4
|fps
|World of Tanks enCore (2018)
|346.8
|103.8
|39.8
|fps
|Far Cry 5 (2018)
|59
|24
|22
|20
|fps
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018)
|68
|24
|18
|14
|fps
|Assassin´s Creed Odyssey (2018)
|49
|22
|12
|fps
|Battlefield V (2018)
|73.7
|37.6
|29.9
|23.2
|fps
|Farming Simulator 19 (2018)
|158.7
|88.6
|52.6
|38.5
|fps
|Apex Legends (2019)
|94
|40.6
|32.6
|27.4
|fps
|Far Cry New Dawn (2019)
|56
|28
|26
|22
|fps
|Metro Exodus (2019)
|39.1
|14.9
|12
|8.6
|fps
|Dirt Rally 2.0 (2019)
|116.4
|40.3
|33.6
|15.5
|fps
|The Division 2 (2019)
|53
|28
|22
|13
|fps
|Anno 1800 (2019)
|79.4
|35.5
|20.7
|11
|fps
|Rage 2 (2019)
|44
|16.2
|14.7
|14.1
|fps
|Total War: Three Kingdoms (2019)
|91.9
|30.1
|11.9
|6.7
|fps
|F1 2019 (2019)
|110
|49
|39
|33
|fps
|Control (2019)
|53.2
|18.1
|12.7
|fps
|Borderlands 3 (2019)
|68.2
|26.3
|17
|14.7
|fps
|Ghost Recon Breakpoint (2019)
|44
|19
|15
|fps
|GRID 2019 (2019)
|71.9
|26.4
|17.8
|fps
|Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 (2019)
|50.3
|31.4
|21.2
|17.3
|fps
|Need for Speed Heat (2019)
|51.5
|29.2
|24.9
|21.7
|fps
|Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (2019)
|36.9
|28.3
|24
|fps
|Red Dead Redemption 2 (2019)
|42.1
|16.7
|fps
|Escape from Tarkov (2020)
|73.9
|35.2
|36.8
|22.1
|fps
|Hunt Showdown (2020)
|59.1
|25.7
|21.6
|fps
|Gears Tactics (2020)
|141.5
|52.1
|32.7
|21.7
|fps
Emissions - heat and noise development are acceptable
System Noise
The fan is often turned off while idling, in which case the device is silent. But this changes under load - we measured a maximum noise level of 43.4 dB(A) (stress test) and 43.2 dB(A) (Witcher 3 test).
Noise Level
|Idle
|
30.7 / 30.7 / 30.7 dB(A)
|Load
|