Notebookcheck

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05 Review: Good performance and a long battery life - thanks to the 70-Wh battery

For all walks of life. Lenovo's 15.6-inch laptop offers an Ice Lake Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM (dual channel mode) and a GeForce-MX350 GPU. Despite this powerful hardware, the IdeaPad's battery life is very satisfactory.
Sascha Mölck, 👁 Sebastian Jentsch, Andrea Grüblinger (translated by Katherine Bodner), 🇩🇪 🇳🇱 ...
Gaming Geforce Ice Lake Laptop Windows

Lenovo has created a real all-rounder: the 15.6-inch IdeaPad 5 15IIL05. The test unit we were provided with is equipped with a Core i5-1035G1 and a GeForce MX350. More affordable models are available with a GeForce MX330. Some of the IdeaPad's competitors are the Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G, the HP Pavilion 15 and the Schenker VIA 15. Due to the fairly powerful GPU, this laptop is a viable alternative for entry-level gamers such as the HP Pavilion Gaming 15.   

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05 (IdeaPad 5 Series)
Processor
Intel Core i5-1035G1 4 x 1 - 3.6 GHz, Ice Lake U
Graphics adapter
NVIDIA GeForce MX350 - 2048 MB, Core: 1354-1468 MHz, Memory: 1752 MHz, GDDR5, 64 Bit interface, Nvidia 451.48 (27.21.14.5148), Optimus
Memory
8192 MB 
, DDR4-3200, Dual-Channel, RAM soldered on, no memory banks
Display
15.60 inch 16:9, 1920 x 1080 pixel 141 PPI, AU Optronics B156HAN02.1, IPS, glossy: no, 60 Hz
Mainboard
Intel 495 (Ice Lake-U PCH-LP Premium)
Storage
SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B, 512 GB 
, 433 GB free
Connections
2 USB 3.0 / 3.1 Gen1, 1 USB 3.1 Gen2, 1 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort, Audio Connections: combined audio jack, Card Reader: SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC, 1 Fingerprint Reader, TPM 2.0
Networking
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (a/b/g/h/n = Wi-Fi 4/ac = Wi-Fi 5/ax = Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5
Size
height x width x depth (in mm): 17.9 x 356.7 x 233.1 ( = 0.7 x 14.04 x 9.18 in)
Battery
70 Wh, 4630 mAh Lithium-Ion, 15.12 V
Charging
fast charging / Quickcharge
Operating System
Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64 Bit
Camera
Webcam: HD
Primary Camera: 0.9 MPix
Additional features
Speakers: Stereo, Keyboard: Chiclet, Keyboard Light: yes, McAfee LiveSafe (trial version), MS Office 365 (trial version), 24 Months Warranty
Weight
1.66 kg ( = 58.55 oz / 3.66 pounds), Power Supply: 350 g ( = 12.35 oz / 0.77 pounds)
Price
799 Euro
Links
Lenovo homepage
Lenovo notebook section
Note: The manufacturer may use components from different suppliers including display panels, drives or memory sticks with similar specifications.

 

Rating
Date
Model
Weight
Height
Size
Resolution
Best Price
83 %
07/2020
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
i5-1035G1, GeForce MX350		1.7 kg17.9 mm15.60"1920x1080
82 %
04/2020
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
i5-10210U, GeForce MX250		1.7 kg17.9 mm15.60"1920x1080
83 %
04/2019
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
i5-8265U, GeForce MX250		1.9 kg18 mm15.60"1920x1080
83 %
04/2020
Schenker VIA 15
R5 3500U, Vega 8		1.4 kg17 mm15.60"1920x1080
75 %
03/2020
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
R5 3550H, GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile		2.3 kg23.5 mm15.60"1920x1080

Case - stability issues

Lenovo has chosen to coat the IdeaPad in a mixture of materials. The back of the display lid is made of aluminum while the remaining components are made of plastic. The entire case is dark gray (Graphite Gray). Both the bottom of the base unit and the back of the display have smooth surfaces, while the top of the base unit is slightly rubberized. The battery is built in and the device does not offer a maintenance hatch.

The workmanship of the notebook is very good. The gap dimensions are regular and we did not notice any overhanging material. Unfortunately, the device is not quite as sturdy as we would have hoped. The base unit can be compressed on the right and left side of the keyboard without a lot of pressure. Both the lid and the base unit can be warped considerably. The device should be a little more stable. Pressure on the back of the display does not cause the image to change. The hinges are tight and keep the lid in position but still enable users to open the device with one hand.

The IdeaPad is the most compact in our comparison field. Together with the Acer Aspire 5, it is also the lightest device. 

Size Comparison

360 mm / 14.2 inch 257 mm / 10.1 inch 23.5 mm / 0.925 inch 2.3 kg4.96 lbs364 mm / 14.3 inch 250 mm / 9.84 inch 17.9 mm / 0.705 inch 1.7 kg3.83 lbs361 mm / 14.2 inch 245 mm / 9.65 inch 18 mm / 0.709 inch 1.9 kg4.28 lbs358 mm / 14.1 inch 245 mm / 9.65 inch 17 mm / 0.669 inch 1.9 kg4.19 lbs356.7 mm / 14 inch 233.1 mm / 9.18 inch 17.9 mm / 0.705 inch 1.7 kg3.66 lbs356 mm / 14 inch 234 mm / 9.21 inch 17 mm / 0.669 inch 1.4 kg3.07 lbs

Connectivity - IdeaPad 5 with Type-C-USB

The port selection is limited but covers the most basic requirements. The two USB Type A ports support the USB 3.2 Gen 1 standard, while the USB Type C port (USB 3.2 Gen 2) supports both DisplayPort via USB C and Power Delivery (which means the notebook can be recharged via this port). Together with the HDMI connector this means that the IdeaPad has a total of two video outputs. The ports are positioned towards the back on the left and right side. This means that the area around the wrist rests remains free from cables.

Left side: power supply, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C; DisplayPort, Power Delivery), HDMI, combined audio jack
Left side: power supply, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C; DisplayPort, Power Delivery), HDMI, combined audio jack
Right side: SD card reader, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A)
Right side: SD card reader, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A)

SD Card Reader

The SD card reader does not accommodate the entire SD card, which stands out by about 17 mm (~0.67 in). The model in our device is one of the slower versions. It reaches a maximum transfer rate of 31.9 MB/s when copying larger blocks of data. The transfer of 250 JPG files (each 5 MB) is completed with a speed of 20.8 MB/s. We test all storage card readers with our reference card (Toshiba Exceria Pro SDXC 64 GB UHS-II). 

SDCardreader Transfer Speed
average JPG Copy Test (av. of 3 runs)
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
  (Toshiba Exceria Pro SDXC 64 GB UHS-II)
77 MB/s ∼100% +270%
Average of class Multimedia
  (11.2 - 222, n=215)
61.8 MB/s ∼80% +197%
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
  (Toshiba Exceria Pro SDXC 64 GB UHS-II)
36.6 MB/s ∼48% +76%
Schenker VIA 15
 
35.4 MB/s ∼46% +70%
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
  (Toshiba Exceria Pro SDXC 64 GB UHS-II)
35.1 MB/s ∼46% +69%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
  (Toshiba Exceria Pro SDXC 64 GB UHS-II)
20.8 MB/s ∼27%
maximum AS SSD Seq Read Test (1GB)
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
  (Toshiba Exceria Pro SDXC 64 GB UHS-II)
84 MB/s ∼100% +163%
Average of class Multimedia
  (10.2 - 253, n=211)
76.5 MB/s ∼91% +140%
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
  (Toshiba Exceria Pro SDXC 64 GB UHS-II)
37.2 MB/s ∼44% +17%
Schenker VIA 15
  (Toshiba Exceria Pro M501 64 GB UHS-II)
36.7 MB/s ∼44% +15%
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
  (Toshiba Exceria Pro SDXC 64 GB UHS-II)
35.6 MB/s ∼42% +12%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
  (Toshiba Exceria Pro SDXC 64 GB UHS-II)
31.9 MB/s ∼38%

Communication

The Wi-Fi module (Wi-Fi 6 AX201) from Intel supports not only the Wi-Fi standards 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, but also the ax standard and Bluetooth 5. The transfer rates measured during our test under ideal conditions (no other Wi-Fi devices in the vicinity, short distance between notebook and server PC) were very good.

Networking
iperf3 Client (receive) TCP 1 m 4M x10
Schenker VIA 15
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
1413 (983min - 1471max) MBit/s ∼100% +60%
Average Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
  (289 - 1722, n=132)
1223 MBit/s ∼87% +39%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
883 (849min - 910max) MBit/s ∼62%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
743 (462min - 930max) MBit/s ∼53% -16%
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
Intel Wireless-AC 9560
676 (636min - 689max) MBit/s ∼48% -23%
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
Realtek 8822CE Wireless LAN 802.11ac PCI-E NIC
636 (612min - 647max) MBit/s ∼45% -28%
Average of class Multimedia
  (44 - 1490, n=187)
618 MBit/s ∼44% -30%
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Wireless AC 9462
119 MBit/s ∼8% -87%
iperf3 Client (transmit) TCP 1 m 4M x10
Schenker VIA 15
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
1287 (1206min - 1352max) MBit/s ∼100% +102%
Average Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
  (49.8 - 1775, n=132)
1085 MBit/s ∼84% +71%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
671 (233min - 843max) MBit/s ∼52% +6%
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
Realtek 8822CE Wireless LAN 802.11ac PCI-E NIC
660 (614min - 699max) MBit/s ∼51% +4%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
636 (581min - 678max) MBit/s ∼49%
Average of class Multimedia
  (46.1 - 1563, n=186)
581 MBit/s ∼45% -9%
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
Intel Wireless-AC 9560
562 (507min - 591max) MBit/s ∼44% -12%
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Wireless AC 9462
122 MBit/s ∼9% -81%
0501001502002503003504004505005506006507007508008509009501000105011001150120012501300135014001450Tooltip
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201; iperf3 Client (receive) TCP 1 m 4M x10; iperf 3.1.3: Ø882 (849-910)
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201; iperf3 Client (receive) TCP 1 m 4M x10; iperf 3.1.3: Ø743 (462-930)
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng Intel Wireless-AC 9560; iperf3 Client (receive) TCP 1 m 4M x10; iperf 3.1.3: Ø676 (636-689)
Schenker VIA 15 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200; iperf3 Client (receive) TCP 1 m 4M x10; iperf 3.1.3: Ø1413 (983-1471)
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng Realtek 8822CE Wireless LAN 802.11ac PCI-E NIC; iperf3 Client (receive) TCP 1 m 4M x10; iperf 3.1.3: Ø635 (612-647)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201; iperf3 Client (transmit) TCP 1 m 4M x10; iperf 3.1.3: Ø636 (581-678)
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201; iperf3 Client (transmit) TCP 1 m 4M x10; iperf 3.1.3: Ø671 (233-843)
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng Intel Wireless-AC 9560; iperf3 Client (transmit) TCP 1 m 4M x10; iperf 3.1.3: Ø562 (507-591)
Schenker VIA 15 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200; iperf3 Client (transmit) TCP 1 m 4M x10; iperf 3.1.3: Ø1287 (1206-1352)
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng Realtek 8822CE Wireless LAN 802.11ac PCI-E NIC; iperf3 Client (transmit) TCP 1 m 4M x10; iperf 3.1.3: Ø660 (614-699)

Webcam

The included webcam (0.9 MP) has a maximum resolution of 1280x720 pixels. The results are rather washed out and the color accuracy is fairly disappointing as well with a Delta E deviation of 25 instead of the ideal maximum of 3. 

ColorChecker
32.1 ∆E
30 ∆E
28.3 ∆E
28.9 ∆E
27.4 ∆E
18.4 ∆E
34.4 ∆E
30.5 ∆E
28.4 ∆E
30.1 ∆E
18.3 ∆E
25.7 ∆E
30.3 ∆E
26.3 ∆E
32.5 ∆E
13.9 ∆E
27.9 ∆E
24.3 ∆E
3 ∆E
11.9 ∆E
22.8 ∆E
27.6 ∆E
30 ∆E
18.2 ∆E
ColorChecker Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05: 25.05 ∆E min: 3.02 - max: 34.44 ∆E
ColorChecker
15.4 ∆E
20 ∆E
20.2 ∆E
16.6 ∆E
22 ∆E
17.2 ∆E
15.1 ∆E
26.9 ∆E
17.7 ∆E
12.1 ∆E
15.7 ∆E
14.1 ∆E
21.2 ∆E
17.2 ∆E
21.3 ∆E
12.8 ∆E
20.3 ∆E
22.1 ∆E
2.5 ∆E
11.9 ∆E
19.4 ∆E
15.9 ∆E
9.4 ∆E
8.6 ∆E
ColorChecker HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng: 16.48 ∆E min: 2.53 - max: 26.93 ∆E
ColorChecker
11.5 ∆E
16.5 ∆E
7.1 ∆E
9.2 ∆E
11.1 ∆E
12.1 ∆E
17.3 ∆E
15.6 ∆E
17.2 ∆E
11.1 ∆E
11.5 ∆E
14 ∆E
10.6 ∆E
15.3 ∆E
23.5 ∆E
15.7 ∆E
17.4 ∆E
17.9 ∆E
2.7 ∆E
14 ∆E
15.9 ∆E
15.6 ∆E
12 ∆E
8.2 ∆E
ColorChecker Schenker VIA 15: 13.46 ∆E min: 2.75 - max: 23.52 ∆E
ColorChecker
3.4 ∆E
10.7 ∆E
13.3 ∆E
5.2 ∆E
12 ∆E
9.6 ∆E
8.6 ∆E
15.9 ∆E
14.7 ∆E
9.2 ∆E
6.8 ∆E
6.3 ∆E
11.7 ∆E
7.3 ∆E
18.8 ∆E
4.8 ∆E
16 ∆E
15 ∆E
1.8 ∆E
11.1 ∆E
6.3 ∆E
9.1 ∆E
5.9 ∆E
3.1 ∆E
ColorChecker Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE: 9.45 ∆E min: 1.76 - max: 18.8 ∆E

Accessories

Apart from the usual documentation (warranty information, quick start guide), the notebook comes without accessories.

Maintenance

There is no maintenance hatch on the Lenovo IdeaPad 5. Users will have to remove the entire base cover to get to the insides. Luckily, this isn't particularly difficult. After removing all screws from the bottom, you can lift the cover off with the help of a spatula. 

The hardware in the IdeaPad 5
The hardware in the IdeaPad 5

Warranty

Lenovo has equipped the slim 15.6-inch device with a one-year warranty. This can be extended. Three years of on-site warranty, for example, are available for $75.

Warranty options IdeaPad 5
Warranty options IdeaPad 5

Input Devices - keyboard backlighting for the Lenovo

Keyboard

The IdeaPad is equipped with a backlit chicklet keyboard. The flat keys have a short travel and a very clear pressure point. We appreciate the crisp actuation force. The keyboard gives way minimally while typing, but this isn't particularly bothersome. The backlighting (two levels) can be controlled via a function key. Overall, the Lenovo has provided users with a keyboard that is suitable for everyday use and regular typing.

Touchpad

The multi-touch ClickPad takes up 10.5 x 7 cm (~4.13 x 2.76 in) and provides sufficient space for gesture control. The smooth surface of the pad makes it easy for fingers to glide over. It responds to inputs even in the corners, has short travel and a clear pressure point. 

Input devices IdeaPad 5
Input devices IdeaPad 5

Display - IPS with low color space coverage

The matte 15.6-inch panel in the IdeaPad 5 has a native resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. It offers a decent brightness (324.6 cd/m²) and a good contrast ratio (1259:1). We were pleased with the fact that the display does not use PWM to regulate brightness. 

Pixel array
Pixel array
Backlight Bleeding
Backlight Bleeding
315
cd/m²		333
cd/m²		330
cd/m²
299
cd/m²		340
cd/m²		327
cd/m²
314
cd/m²		322
cd/m²		341
cd/m²
Distribution of brightness
AU Optronics B156HAN02.1
X-Rite i1Pro 2
Maximum: 341 cd/m² Average: 324.6 cd/m² Minimum: 3.6 cd/m²
Brightness Distribution: 88 %
Center on Battery: 344 cd/m²
Contrast: 1259:1 (Black: 0.27 cd/m²)
ΔE Color 6.62 | 0.6-29.43 Ø5.7, calibrated: 4.71
ΔE Greyscale 4.61 | 0.64-98 Ø5.9
56% sRGB (Argyll 3D) 36% AdobeRGB 1998 (Argyll 3D)
Gamma: 2.74
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
IPS, 1920x1080, 15.60		Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
IPS, 1920x1080, 15.60		HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
IPS, 1920x1080, 15.60		Schenker VIA 15
IPS, 1920x1080, 15.60		HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
TN LED, 1920x1080, 15.60		Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
IPS, 1920x1080, 15.60
Response Times
11%
-5%
5%
20%
-24%
Response Time Grey 50% / Grey 80% *
42 (20, 22)
36 (19, 17)
14%
43 (22, 21)
-2%
38.4 (18.8, 19.6)
9%
44 (23, 21)
-5%
49.6 (22.4, 27.2)
-18%
Response Time Black / White *
27 (16, 11)
25 (16, 9)
7%
29 (16, 13)
-7%
26.8 (15.2, 11.6)
1%
15 (11, 4)
44%
34.8 (18.8, 16)
-29%
PWM Frequency
208 (90)
25910 (30)
250 (30)
202 (99)
Screen
5%
19%
38%
-29%
21%
Brightness middle
340
248
-27%
320
-6%
296
-13%
233
-31%
299
-12%
Brightness
325
238
-27%
293
-10%
273
-16%
211
-35%
278
-14%
Brightness Distribution
88
86
-2%
86
-2%
81
-8%
82
-7%
87
-1%
Black Level *
0.27
0.23
15%
0.26
4%
0.25
7%
0.405
-50%
0.25
7%
Contrast
1259
1078
-14%
1231
-2%
1184
-6%
575
-54%
1196
-5%
Colorchecker DeltaE2000 *
6.62
5.05
24%
4.5
32%
1.7
74%
8.22
-24%
4.32
35%
Colorchecker DeltaE2000 max. *
21.05
14.34
32%
8.81
58%
2.9
86%
18.6
12%
9.3
56%
Colorchecker DeltaE2000 calibrated *
4.71
4.76
-1%
0.8
83%
2.58
45%
Greyscale DeltaE2000 *
4.61
1.37
70%
4.71
-2%
2.1
54%
10.13
-120%
4.21
9%
Gamma
2.74 80%
2.4 92%
2.45 90%
2.31 95%
2.27 97%
2.39 92%
CCT
6262 104%
6592 99%
7085 92%
6759 96%
11323 57%
6799 96%
Color Space (Percent of AdobeRGB 1998)
36
32
-11%
58
61%
64.7
80%
39
8%
57
58%
Color Space (Percent of sRGB)
56
51
-9%
88
57%
99.8
78%
62
11%
86
54%
Total Average (Program / Settings)
8% / 5%
7% / 15%
22% / 33%
-5% / -21%
-2% / 14%

* ... smaller is better

The screen offers decent colors ex-works, but is nowhere near the ideal Delta E values (below 3) with a Delta E 2000 deviation of 6.6. The display does not have a blue cast. Calibrating the display only brings a minimal improvement. The color spaces AdobeRGB (36 percent) and sRGB (56 percent) are not covered entirely.

CalMAN - ColorChecker
CalMAN - ColorChecker
CalMAN - Grayscales
CalMAN - Grayscales
CalMAN - Color saturation
CalMAN - Color saturation
CalMAN - ColorChecker (calibrated)
CalMAN - ColorChecker (calibrated)
CalMAN - Grayscales (calibrated)
CalMAN - Grayscales (calibrated)
CalMAN - Color saturation (calibrated)
CalMAN - Color saturation (calibrated)
IdeaPad 5 vs. AdobeRGB
IdeaPad 5 vs. AdobeRGB
IdeaPad 5 vs. sRGB
IdeaPad 5 vs. sRGB

Display Response Times

Display response times show how fast the screen is able to change from one color to the next. Slow response times can lead to afterimages and can cause moving objects to appear blurry (ghosting). Gamers of fast-paced 3D titles should pay special attention to fast response times.
       Response Time Black to White
27 ms ... rise ↗ and fall ↘ combined↗ 16 ms rise
↘ 11 ms fall
The screen shows relatively slow response rates in our tests and may be too slow for gamers.
In comparison, all tested devices range from 0.8 (minimum) to 240 (maximum) ms. » 55 % of all devices are better.
This means that the measured response time is worse than the average of all tested devices (24.4 ms).
       Response Time 50% Grey to 80% Grey
42 ms ... rise ↗ and fall ↘ combined↗ 20 ms rise
↘ 22 ms fall
The screen shows slow response rates in our tests and will be unsatisfactory for gamers.
In comparison, all tested devices range from 0.8 (minimum) to 636 (maximum) ms. » 55 % of all devices are better.
This means that the measured response time is similar to the average of all tested devices (38.6 ms).

Screen Flickering / PWM (Pulse-Width Modulation)

To dim the screen, some notebooks will simply cycle the backlight on and off in rapid succession - a method called Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) . This cycling frequency should ideally be undetectable to the human eye. If said frequency is too low, users with sensitive eyes may experience strain or headaches or even notice the flickering altogether.
Screen flickering / PWM not detected

In comparison: 51 % of all tested devices do not use PWM to dim the display. If PWM was detected, an average of 9764 (minimum: 5 - maximum: 142900) Hz was measured.

Lenovo has equipped the 15.6-inch device with an IPS panel with stable viewing angles. This means that the screen can be read from every position and even outdoors - provided the sun isn't shining too bright. 

The IdeaPad 5 outdoors.
The IdeaPad 5 outdoors.
Viewing angles
Viewing angles

Performance - Lenovo laptop has gaming potential

Lenovo has created a real all-rounder with its 15.6-inch IdeaPad 5 15IIL05. The device provides sufficient performance for office and internet applications. It can also display most games in our database smoothly. Our test unit is available for around $800. Other configurations are available.

CPU-Z
CPU-Z
CPU-Z
CPU-Z
GPU-Z
GPU-Z
HWInfo
HWInfo

Testing conditions

The preinstalled Lenovo Vantage software enables users to adjust the available computing power and the fan activity. There are three modes available: intelligent cooling, high performance and battery saver. We performed all benchmarks in high performance mode. 

In order to get a good idea of the difference these settings make, we also ran some benchmarks in all modes, in which case we mention these results explicitly.

Lenovo Vantage
Lenovo Vantage

Processor

The IdeaPad is powered by the quad-core processor Core i5-1035G1 (Ice Lake). This is a ULV model with a TDP of 15 Watt. The CPU clocks at a base rate of 1 GHz. This clock rate can be increased to 3.2 GHz (all four cores), 3.5 GHz (two cores) and 3.6 GHz (one core). The chip supports hyperthreading (working two threads per core).

The CineBench CPU benchmarks are completed at 3.3 GHz (multi thread) and 3.3 - 3.6 GHz (single thread). The clock rates drop to 2.1 - 2.3 GHz (multi thread) and 2.4 - 3.6 GHz (single thread) when running on battery. 

Multi thread (on mains)
Multi thread (on mains)
Single thread (on mains)
Single thread (on mains)

To find out whether the CPU turbo is available for a prolonged period on mains, we run the multi thread Cinebench R15 benchmark in a loop for at least 30 minutes. The results drop minimally between the first and the second round and then remain constant, which means that the turbo is used.

The performance modes that can be set within the Lenovo Vantage software have a significant impact on multi thread performance. The results of the CB15 loop differ greatly from mode to mode. We did not notice any differences during single thread performance. 

0102030405060708090100110120130140150160170180190200210220230240250260270280290300310320330340350360370380390400410420430440450460470480490500510520530540550560570580590600610620630640650660670680690700710720730740750760770780790800Tooltip
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05 Intel Core i5-1035G1, Intel Core i5-1035G1: Ø780 (773.01-799.26)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05 Intel Core i5-1035G1, Intel Core i5-1035G1; Intelligente Kühlung: Ø563 (477.33-605.51)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05 Intel Core i5-1035G1, Intel Core i5-1035G1; Akkusparmodus: Ø456 (447.15-518.16)
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE Intel Core i5-10210U, Intel Core i5-10210U: Ø552 (546.91-585.69)
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng Intel Core i5-8265U, Intel Core i5-8265U: Ø495 (482.45-528.56)
Schenker VIA 15 AMD Ryzen 5 3500U, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U: Ø668 (665.42-677.39)
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, AMD Ryzen 5 3550H: Ø756 (748.04-769.36)
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML Intel Core i5-10210U, Intel Core i5-10210U: Ø598 (545.52-671.6)
CPU clock rates during the CB15 loop (high performance)
CPU clock rates during the CB15 loop (high performance)
CPU clock rates during the CB15 loop (intelligent cooling)
CPU clock rates during the CB15 loop (intelligent cooling)
CPU clock rates during the CB15 loop (battery saver)
CPU clock rates during the CB15 loop (battery saver)
Cinebench R10 Rendering Single 32Bit
7052
Cinebench R10 Rendering Multiple CPUs 32Bit
25384
Cinebench R10 Shading 32Bit
6839
Cinebench R15 CPU Single 64Bit
171 Points
Cinebench R15 CPU Multi 64Bit
803 Points
Cinebench R15 OpenGL 64Bit
102.28 fps
Cinebench R15 Ref. Match 64Bit
99.62 %
Help
Cinebench R15 | Blender 2.79 | 7-Zip 18.03 | Cinebench R20 | Geekbench 5.3 | HWBOT x265 Benchmark v2.2 | LibreOffice | R Benchmark 2.5
Cinebench R15
CPU Single 64Bit
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Core i5-10210U
173 Points ∼100% +1%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
171 Points ∼99%
Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
  (161 - 171, n=7)
168 Points ∼97% -2%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
161 Points ∼93% -6%
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
Intel Core i5-8265U
157 Points ∼91% -8%
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
145 Points ∼84% -15%
Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
144 Points ∼83% -16%
Average of class Multimedia
  (36 - 228, n=424)
135 Points ∼78% -21%
CPU Multi 64Bit
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
803 Points ∼100%
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
769 Points ∼96% -4%
Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
682 (572.66min - 672.25max) Points ∼85% -15%
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Core i5-10210U
672 Points ∼84% -16%
Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
  (518 - 803, n=10)
610 Points ∼76% -24%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
586 (546.91min - 585.69max) Points ∼73% -27%
Average of class Multimedia
  (72.4 - 1815, n=444)
545 Points ∼68% -32%
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
Intel Core i5-8265U
528 Points ∼66% -34%
Blender 2.79 - BMW27 CPU
Average of class Multimedia
  (279 - 8394, n=52)
947 Seconds * ∼100% -56%
Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
  (607 - 1002, n=8)
855 Seconds * ∼90% -41%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
812 Seconds * ∼86% -34%
Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
680 Seconds * ∼72% -12%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
607.3 Seconds * ∼64%
7-Zip 18.03
7z b 4
Average of class Multimedia
  (2492 - 47797, n=49)
23502 MIPS ∼100% +15%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
20378 MIPS ∼87%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
17045 MIPS ∼73% -16%
Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
17014 MIPS ∼72% -17%
Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
  (3913 - 20378, n=7)
14018 MIPS ∼60% -31%
7z b 4 -mmt1
Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
  (3932 - 15198, n=7)
5751 MIPS ∼100% +33%
Average of class Multimedia
  (1445 - 5396, n=49)
4403 MIPS ∼77% +2%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
4318 MIPS ∼75%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
4230 MIPS ∼74% -2%
Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
3540 MIPS ∼62% -18%
Cinebench R20
CPU (Single Core)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
431 Points ∼100%
Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
  (413 - 431, n=6)
426 Points ∼99% -1%
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Core i5-10210U
425 Points ∼99% -1%
Average of class Multimedia
  (62.6 - 585, n=66)
416 Points ∼97% -3%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
415 Points ∼96% -4%
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
344 Points ∼80% -20%
Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
317 Points ∼74% -26%
CPU (Multi Core)
Average of class Multimedia
  (148 - 4094, n=67)
1908 Points ∼100% +2%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
1873 Points ∼98%
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
1728 Points ∼91% -8%
Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
1540 Points ∼81% -18%
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Core i5-10210U
1416 Points ∼74% -24%
Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
  (1178 - 1873, n=6)
1386 Points ∼73% -26%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
1310 Points ∼69% -30%
Geekbench 5.3
64 Bit Multi-Core Score
Average of class Multimedia
  (392 - 8053, n=39)
4739 Points ∼100% +17%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
4055 Points ∼86%
Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
  (3337 - 4372, n=6)
3834 Points ∼81% -5%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
3689 Points ∼78% -9%
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
3448 Points ∼73% -15%
Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
2543 Points ∼54% -37%
64 Bit Single-Core Score
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
1240 Points ∼100%
Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
  (1144 - 1240, n=6)
1204 Points ∼97% -3%
Average of class Multimedia
  (207 - 1586, n=39)
1140 Points ∼92% -8%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
1055 Points ∼85% -15%
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
892 Points ∼72% -28%
Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
777 Points ∼63% -37%
HWBOT x265 Benchmark v2.2 - 4k Preset
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
6.44 fps ∼100%
Average of class Multimedia
  (0.46 - 11.1, n=50)
6.14 fps ∼95% -5%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
4.46 fps ∼69% -31%
Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
  (3.32 - 6.44, n=7)
4.23 fps ∼66% -34%
Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
4.15 fps ∼64% -36%
LibreOffice - 20 Documents To PDF
Average of class Multimedia
  (16.5 - 229, n=37)
64.7 s * ∼100% -17%
Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
  (55.3 - 70.9, n=5)
64.1 s * ∼99% -16%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
63.4 s * ∼98% -15%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
55.28 s * ∼85%
R Benchmark 2.5 - Overall mean
Average of class Multimedia
  (0.568 - 2.89, n=41)
0.857 sec * ∼100% -22%
Schenker VIA 15
AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
0.763 sec * ∼89% -8%
Average Intel Core i5-1035G1
  (0.705 - 0.749, n=6)
0.732 sec * ∼85% -4%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U
0.712 sec * ∼83% -1%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1
0.705 sec * ∼82%

* ... smaller is better

System Performance

The system works quickly and smoothly and we did not encounter any problems. The notebook has more than enough processing power for office and internet applications and can even be used to play games, thanks to the dedicated GPU. The PCMark benchmark results are very good as well.

PC Mark 10
PC Mark 10
PCMark 8 Home Score Accelerated v2
3641 points
PCMark 8 Creative Score Accelerated v2
3816 points
PCMark 8 Work Score Accelerated v2
5249 points
PCMark 10 Score
4113 points
Help
PCMark 10 | PCMark 8
PCMark 10
Digital Content Creation
Average of class Multimedia
  (1001 - 9234, n=149)
3907 Points ∼100% +14%
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, R5 3550H, Intel SSD 660p SSDPEKNW512G8
3780 Points ∼97% +11%
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
GeForce MX250, i5-8265U, Toshiba KBG30ZMV256G
3604 Points ∼92% +5%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
GeForce MX350, i5-1035G1, SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B
3420 Points ∼88%
Average Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
 
3420 Points ∼88% 0%
Schenker VIA 15
Vega 8, R5 3500U, Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 500GB
3223 Points ∼82% -6%
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
GeForce MX250, i5-10210U, Samsung SSD PM981a MZVLB512HBJQ
3220 Points ∼82% -6%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
GeForce MX250, i5-10210U, Kingston RBUSNS8154P3512GJ1
3067 Points ∼79% -10%
Productivity
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
GeForce MX250, i5-10210U, Samsung SSD PM981a MZVLB512HBJQ
7217 Points ∼100% +5%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
GeForce MX350, i5-1035G1, SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B
6876 Points ∼95%
Average Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
 
6876 Points ∼95% 0%
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
GeForce MX250, i5-8265U, Toshiba KBG30ZMV256G
6604 Points ∼92% -4%
Average of class Multimedia
  (1407 - 8519, n=150)
6470 Points ∼90% -6%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
GeForce MX250, i5-10210U, Kingston RBUSNS8154P3512GJ1
6298 Points ∼87% -8%
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, R5 3550H, Intel SSD 660p SSDPEKNW512G8
5813 Points ∼81% -15%
Schenker VIA 15
Vega 8, R5 3500U, Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 500GB
5555 Points ∼77% -19%
Essentials
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
GeForce MX250, i5-10210U, Samsung SSD PM981a MZVLB512HBJQ
9236 Points ∼100% +15%
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
GeForce MX250, i5-8265U, Toshiba KBG30ZMV256G
8394 Points ∼91% +4%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
GeForce MX350, i5-1035G1, SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B
8033 Points ∼87%
Average Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
 
8033 Points ∼87% 0%
Average of class Multimedia
  (2891 - 10539, n=150)
7967 Points ∼86% -1%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
GeForce MX250, i5-10210U, Kingston RBUSNS8154P3512GJ1
7864 Points ∼85% -2%
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, R5 3550H, Intel SSD 660p SSDPEKNW512G8
7623 Points ∼83% -5%
Schenker VIA 15
Vega 8, R5 3500U, Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 500GB
7351 Points ∼80% -8%
Score
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
GeForce MX250, i5-10210U, Samsung SSD PM981a MZVLB512HBJQ
4292 Points ∼100% +4%
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
GeForce MX250, i5-8265U, Toshiba KBG30ZMV256G
4190 Points ∼98% +2%
Average of class Multimedia
  (1144 - 6514, n=151)
4169 Points ∼97% +1%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
GeForce MX350, i5-1035G1, SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B
4113 Points ∼96%
Average Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
 
4113 Points ∼96% 0%
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, R5 3550H, Intel SSD 660p SSDPEKNW512G8
3952 Points ∼92% -4%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
GeForce MX250, i5-10210U, Kingston RBUSNS8154P3512GJ1
3825 Points ∼89% -7%
Schenker VIA 15
Vega 8, R5 3500U, Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 500GB
3646 Points ∼85% -11%
PCMark 8
Work Score Accelerated v2
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
GeForce MX350, i5-1035G1, SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B
5249 Points ∼100%
Average Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
 
5249 Points ∼100% 0%
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
GeForce MX250, i5-8265U, Toshiba KBG30ZMV256G
5223 Points ∼100% 0%
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, R5 3550H, Intel SSD 660p SSDPEKNW512G8
4797 Points ∼91% -9%
Average of class Multimedia
  (2213 - 5681, n=320)
4355 Points ∼83% -17%
Home Score Accelerated v2
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
GeForce MX350, i5-1035G1, SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B
3641 Points ∼100%
Average Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
 
3641 Points ∼100% 0%
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
GeForce MX250, i5-8265U, Toshiba KBG30ZMV256G
3603 Points ∼99% -1%
Average of class Multimedia
  (1371 - 5364, n=341)
3427 Points ∼94% -6%
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, R5 3550H, Intel SSD 660p SSDPEKNW512G8
2832 Points ∼78% -22%

DPC Latencies

We encountered high DPC latencies during our standardized Latency Monitor test (surfing, playing 4K video, Prime95 high load). This means that the system is not suitable for real-time video and audio processing.

Latency Monitor
Latency Monitor
Latency Monitor
Latency Monitor
DPC Latencies / LatencyMon - interrupt to process latency (max), Web, Youtube, Prime95
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
GeForce MX350, i5-1035G1, SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B
780.1 μs * ∼100%

* ... smaller is better

Storage Devices

Our device is equipped with an NVMe SSD (M.2 2280) from SK Hynix. It has a capacity of 512 GB and offers good transfer rates.

An NVMe SSD storage device
An NVMe SSD storage device
CrystalDiskMark 5.2 / 6
AS SSD
DiskSpd
hddimg
SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B
CDM 5/6 Read Seq Q32T1: 2280 MB/s
CDM 5/6 Write Seq Q32T1: 1028 MB/s
CDM 5/6 Read 4K Q32T1: 521.6 MB/s
CDM 5/6 Write 4K Q32T1: 493.9 MB/s
CDM 5 Read Seq: 1158 MB/s
CDM 5 Write Seq: 1038 MB/s
CDM 5/6 Read 4K: 48.31 MB/s
CDM 5/6 Write 4K: 159.7 MB/s
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B		Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Kingston RBUSNS8154P3512GJ1		HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
Toshiba KBG30ZMV256G		Schenker VIA 15
Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 500GB		HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
Intel SSD 660p SSDPEKNW512G8		Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Samsung SSD PM981a MZVLB512HBJQ		Average SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B
 
CrystalDiskMark 5.2 / 6
-13%
-18%
61%
-9%
31%
-4%
Write 4K
159.7
100.4
-37%
149.3
-7%
164.5
3%
136.9
-14%
170.7
7%
141 (130 - 160, n=3)
-12%
Read 4K
48.31
47.16
-2%
52.73
9%
46.88
-3%
56.97
18%
49.51
2%
45.9 (44.4 - 48.3, n=3)
-5%
Write Seq
1038
992.5
-4%
666.9
-36%
2659
156%
968.3
-7%
1156
11%
1050 (1038 - 1059, n=3)
1%
Read Seq
1158
1176
2%
818.1
-29%
2623
127%
1631
41%
1136
-2%
1168 (1105 - 1241, n=3)
1%
Write 4K Q32T1
493.9
354.7
-28%
332.1
-33%
310.9
-37%
237
-52%
420.5
-15%
495 (490 - 500, n=3)
0%
Read 4K Q32T1
521.6
473
-9%
467.1
-10%
351.2
-33%
337.1
-35%
526.7
1%
450 (309 - 522, n=3)
-14%
Write Seq Q32T1
1028
1034
1%
984.8
-4%
3236
215%
962.7
-6%
2984
190%
1034 (1022 - 1053, n=3)
1%
Read Seq Q32T1
2280
1635
-28%
1454
-36%
3547
56%
1863
-18%
3550
56%
2268 (2261 - 2280, n=3)
-1%

Dauerleistung Lesen: DiskSpd Read Loop, Queue Depth 8

050100150200250300350400450500550600650700750800850900950100010501100115012001250130013501400145015001550160016501700175018001850190019502000205021002150220022502300Tooltip
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05 GeForce MX350, i5-1035G1, SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B: Ø2186 (1093.87-2290.96)

GPU Performance

The dedicated GeForce MX350 is based on the same chip as Nivida's GeForce GTX-1050. However, its interface has been reduced from 128 Bit to 64 Bit. The GPU supports DirectX 12 and clocks at a base rate of 1354 MHz. This can be boosted to up to 1468 MHz. Provided the GPU does not reach a certain temperature or energy limit, it can reach even higher speeds. We actually measured a maximum clock rate of 1601 MHz. The Witcher 3 test was completed with an average speed of 1589 MHz. The GPU can make use of fast GDDR5 storage (2048 MB).

The results of the various 3DMark benchmarks are as expected for this GPU. The MX350 does a lot better than its predecessor, the GeForce MX250, but cannot keep up with the GTX 1050 GPU. The integrated Intel GPU UHD-Graphics-G1 is active and the notebook uses Nvidia Optimus to switch between the two. If necessary, the GeForce can be deactivated in the BIOS.

The performance modes of the Lenovo Vantage software have an influence on the graphics performance. While the 3DMark results in high performance and intelligent cooling are very similar, the graphics performance drops significantly in the battery saver mode.

3D Mark 11 (high performance, mains)
3D Mark 11 (high performance, mains)
3D Mark 11 (intelligent cooling, mains)
3D Mark 11 (intelligent cooling, mains)
3D Mark 11 (battery saver, mains)
3D Mark 11 (battery saver, mains)
3D Mark 11 (hig performance, battery)
3D Mark 11 (hig performance, battery)
3DMark 11 Performance
6569 points
3DMark Ice Storm Standard Score
80377 points
3DMark Cloud Gate Standard Score
16929 points
3DMark Fire Strike Score
4036 points
3DMark Time Spy Score
1522 points
Help
3DMark 11 | 3DMark
3DMark 11 - 1280x720 Performance GPU
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
8903 Points ∼100% +38%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
NVIDIA GeForce MX350, Intel Core i5-1035G1
6448 Points ∼72%
Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
  (5191 - 6448, n=7)
6068 Points ∼68% -6%
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i5-10210U
4832 Points ∼54% -25%
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i5-8265U
4761 Points ∼53% -26%
Average of class Multimedia
  (352 - 26292, n=685)
3347 Points ∼38% -48%
Schenker VIA 15
AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 2000/3000), AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
3174 Points ∼36% -51%
3DMark
2560x1440 Time Spy Graphics
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
2130 Points ∼100% +55%
Average of class Multimedia
  (142 - 7372, n=105)
1717 Points ∼81% +25%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
NVIDIA GeForce MX350, Intel Core i5-1035G1
1370 Points ∼64%
Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
  (1123 - 1370, n=6)
1273 Points ∼60% -7%
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i5-10210U
1169 Points ∼55% -15%
1920x1080 Fire Strike Graphics
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
6651 Points ∼100% +49%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
NVIDIA GeForce MX350, Intel Core i5-1035G1
4457 Points ∼67%
Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
  (3999 - 4457, n=7)
4317 Points ∼65% -3%
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i5-10210U
3824 Points ∼57% -14%
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i5-8265U
3690 Points ∼55% -17%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i5-10210U
3660 Points ∼55% -18%
Average of class Multimedia
  (337 - 19655, n=464)
3220 Points ∼48% -28%
1280x720 Cloud Gate Standard Graphics
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
37533 Points ∼100% +52%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
NVIDIA GeForce MX350, Intel Core i5-1035G1
24744 Points ∼66%
Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
  (23194 - 24967, n=4)
24407 Points ∼65% -1%
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i5-10210U
23046 Points ∼61% -7%
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
NVIDIA GeForce MX250, Intel Core i5-8265U
22232 Points ∼59% -10%
Average of class Multimedia
  (2468 - 87836, n=455)
18083 Points ∼48% -27%

Gaming Performance

The IdeaPad 5's CPU/GPU combination can display almost all games in our database smoothly - at low resolution and low to average quality settings. Some games with moderate demands on the hardware can be played at higher settings. 

The Witcher 3 | BioShock Infinite | Shadow of the Tomb Raider | Control | Fortnite | Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 | Red Dead Redemption 2
The Witcher 3 - 1366x768 Medium Graphics & Postprocessing
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile
73.1 fps ∼100% +58%
Average of class Multimedia
  (5.2 - 210, n=136)
50.9 fps ∼70% +10%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
46.2 fps ∼63%
Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
  (35.2 - 47.2, n=5)
43.5 fps ∼60% -6%
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
37 fps ∼51% -20%
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Core i5-10210U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
35.9 (28min) fps ∼49% -22%
Acer Aspire 5 A515-54G-56XE
Intel Core i5-10210U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
31.5 fps ∼43% -32%
BioShock Infinite - 1366x768 High Preset
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile
146.2 fps ∼100% +32%
Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
 
111 fps ∼76% 0%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
110.6 fps ∼76%
HP Pavilion 15-cs2019ng
Intel Core i5-8265U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
93 fps ∼64% -16%
Average of class Multimedia
  (9.3 - 277, n=267)
66.5 fps ∼45% -40%
Shadow of the Tomb Raider - 1280x720 Lowest Preset
Average of class Multimedia
  (13 - 151, n=37)
68.6 fps ∼100% +1%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
68 fps ∼99%
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile
64 fps ∼93% -6%
Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
  (54.3 - 68, n=3)
60.8 fps ∼89% -11%
Control - 1280x720 Low Quality Preset (DX11)
Average of class Multimedia
  (25.3 - 184, n=10)
83 fps ∼100% +56%
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile
78.6 fps ∼95% +48%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
53.2 fps ∼64%
Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
  (51.6 - 53.2, n=2)
52.4 fps ∼63% -2%
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Core i5-10210U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
42.1 (36min) fps ∼51% -21%
Fortnite - 1920x1080 High Preset
Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
  (42.7 - 43.8, n=2)
43.3 fps ∼100% +1%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
42.7 fps ∼99%
Average of class Multimedia
  (7.6 - 99.6, n=18)
38.9 fps ∼90% -9%
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 - 1280x720 Minimum Settings
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile
66.8 fps ∼100% +33%
Average of class Multimedia
  (36.6 - 85, n=6)
53.1 fps ∼79% +6%
Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
  (50.3 - 54.7, n=2)
52.5 fps ∼79% +4%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
50.3 fps ∼75%
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Core i5-10210U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
43.9 fps ∼66% -13%
Red Dead Redemption 2 - 1280x720 Minimum Settings
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile
51.8 fps ∼100% +23%
Average of class Multimedia
  (20.9 - 97.6, n=7)
46.9 fps ∼91% +11%
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05
Intel Core i5-1035G1, NVIDIA GeForce MX350
42.1 fps ∼81%
Average NVIDIA GeForce MX350
  (27 - 42.1, n=2)
34.6 fps ∼67% -18%
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML
Intel Core i5-10210U, NVIDIA GeForce MX250
21.6 (17min) fps ∼42% -49%

To find out whether the refresh rates remain the same over a long period, we ran the game "The Witcher 3" for around 60 minutes in Full-HD resolution and maximum quality settings. The character played by the player did not move throughout the test. We did not observe a drop in frame rates. The GPU continued to work at full strength.

051015202530Tooltip
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15IIL05 GeForce MX350, i5-1035G1, SK hynix BC511 HFM512GDHTNI-87A0B: Ø14.6 (12-16)
HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec0002ng GeForce GTX 1050 Mobile, R5 3550H, Intel SSD 660p SSDPEKNW512G8: Ø23 (21-25)
Lenovo Ideapad S540-15IML GeForce MX250, i5-10210U, Samsung SSD PM981a MZVLB512HBJQ: Ø11.3 (7-15)
GPU values during the Witcher 3 test
GPU values during the Witcher 3 test
low med. high ultra
Counter-Strike: GO (2012) 252 228.4 204.9 120.1 fps
BioShock Infinite (2013) 222.6 132.4 110.6 43.2 fps
GTA V (2015) 146 136.4 47 9.1 fps
The Witcher 3 (2015) 80.5 46.2 27.8 16.4 fps
Dota 2 Reborn (2015) 102.8 93.8 83.3 76.3 fps
Overwatch (2016) 192.2 143.9 64 42.5 fps
Rocket League (2017) 220 105.8 74.4 fps
Fortnite (2018) 138.8 87.8 42.7 27 fps
X-Plane 11.11 (2018) 55.9 50 45.4 fps
World of Tanks enCore (2018) 346.8 103.8 39.8 fps
Far Cry 5 (2018) 59 24 22 20 fps
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018) 68 24 18 14 fps
Assassin´s Creed Odyssey (2018) 49 22 12 fps
Battlefield V (2018) 73.7 37.6 29.9 23.2 fps
Farming Simulator 19 (2018) 158.7 88.6 52.6 38.5 fps
Apex Legends (2019) 94 40.6 32.6 27.4 fps
Far Cry New Dawn (2019) 56 28 26 22 fps
Metro Exodus (2019) 39.1 14.9 12 8.6 fps
Dirt Rally 2.0 (2019) 116.4 40.3 33.6 15.5 fps
The Division 2 (2019) 53 28 22 13 fps
Anno 1800 (2019) 79.4 35.5 20.7 11 fps
Rage 2 (2019) 44 16.2 14.7 14.1 fps
Total War: Three Kingdoms (2019) 91.9 30.1 11.9 6.7 fps
F1 2019 (2019) 110 49 39 33 fps
Control (2019) 53.2 18.1 12.7 fps
Borderlands 3 (2019) 68.2 26.3 17 14.7 fps
Ghost Recon Breakpoint (2019) 44 19 15 fps
GRID 2019 (2019) 71.9 26.4 17.8 fps
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 (2019) 50.3 31.4 21.2 17.3 fps
Need for Speed Heat (2019) 51.5 29.2 24.9 21.7 fps
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (2019) 36.9 28.3 24 fps
Red Dead Redemption 2 (2019) 42.1 16.7 fps
Escape from Tarkov (2020) 73.9 35.2 36.8 22.1 fps
Hunt Showdown (2020) 59.1 25.7 21.6 fps
Gears Tactics (2020) 141.5 52.1 32.7 21.7 fps

Emissions - heat and noise development are acceptable

System Noise

The fan is often turned off while idling, in which case the device is silent. But this changes under load - we measured a maximum noise level of 43.4 dB(A) (stress test) and 43.2 dB(A) (Witcher 3 test).

Noise Level

Idle
30.7 / 30.7 / 30.7 dB(A)
Load