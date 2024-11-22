Open source virtualization platform Proxmox 8.3 Virtual Environment launches with multiple package updates
Born back in 2008 and hailing from Austria, Proxmox Virtual Environment (often abbreviated as PVE) is based on Debian, and its purpose is to provide a management platform for virtual machines that use the kernel-based and LXC container approach, all in a single web-based interface. Introduced yesterday, PVE version 8.3 uses Debian 12.8 "Bookworm" as its foundation and comes with the 6.8.12-4 kernel as default, but it also offers the chance to use version 6.11 instead. Thanks to the updated technologies included, PVE 8.3 supports QEMU 9.0.2, LXC 6.0.0, and ZFS 2.2.6. Compatibility patches for the Linux kernel 6.11 are obviously present if needed.
The list of changes to be found in PVE 8.3 includes the following:
- The Software-Defined Networking (SDN) stack is aligned with the firewall.
- The flexible notification system now features a new webhook notification target.
- The resource tree receives a new "Tag View" functionality.
- While continuing to provide support for Ceph Reef 18.2.4 and Ceph Quincy 17.2.7, the latest PVE update also handles Ceph Squid 19.2.0.
- Container backups are now faster.
- Streamlined guest import in Open Virtualization Format (OVF) and Open Virtualization Appliances (OVA).
PVE 8.3 is available for download as an ISO file with a complete set of features that can be installed as needed, while older versions can be upgraded with apt. Also, PVE 8.3 can be installed on top of Debian Linux. PVE is free and open source, being covered by the terms of the GNU Affero General Public License, v3. Enterprise users can pay for faster support, regular updates via the web interface, access to the Enterprise Repository, and more.
Source(s)
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.3 released
VIENNA, Austria – November 21, 2024 – Enterprise software developer Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH (henceforth "Proxmox") has today released version 8.3 of its virtualization platform, Proxmox Virtual Environment. The enterprise virtualization solution features essential management tools and a user-friendly web interface, allowing organizations of all sizes, sectors and industries, to deploy open-source solutions in clustered, highly available setups. The world-wide customer base uses it to deploy extensive infrastructures across vast geographical locations, and integrate multiple applications seamlessly.
This version is based on Debian 12.8 (Bookworm), but uses the Linux kernel 6.8.12-4 as stable default, and allows for opt-in use of kernel 6.11. The software includes updates to the latest versions of leading open-source technologies for virtual environments like QEMU 9.0.2, LXC 6.0.0 , and ZFS 2.2.6 (with compatibility patches for Kernel 6.11).
Enhancements in Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.3
Citation CTO Thomas Lamprecht:
"Our virtualization platform is designed to empower enterprises with unparalleled efficiency and control," said Thomas Lamprecht, CTO of Proxmox. "By integrating advanced Software-Defined Networking capabilities, we’re enabling businesses to simplify their IT infrastructure, improve agility, and drive scalable growth. We are currently developing the inaugural version of the Proxmox Datacenter Manager, which will provide a unified management interface for multi-datacenter operations and facilitate the effective management of multiple clusters across diverse data centers.”
Citation COO Tim Marx:
"The open-source project Proxmox VE has experienced significant growth over the past few months, adding 300,000 active hosts, bringing the total to around 1.3 million. In the current dynamic business environment, we are well-positioned for growth, particularly as recent pricing shifts in the market create new opportunities for us to serve our customers more effectively," said Tim Marx, COO of Proxmox. "Our commitment to quality and value has resonated strongly, and we’re excited to continue building on this momentum."
Availability
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.3 is available for download at https://www.proxmox.com/downloads. The ISO contains the complete feature-set and can be installed on bare-metal. Distribution upgrades from older versions of Proxmox VE are possible with apt. It is also possible to install Proxmox VE 8.3 on top of Debian.
License: Proxmox Virtual Environment is free and open-source software, published under the GNU Affero General Public License, v3.
Support Subscriptions: For enterprise users, Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH offers a subscription-based support model, which provides access to the extensively tested Enterprise Repository, with regular updates via the web interface, as well as technical support on a subscription basis. Prices start at EUR 110 per year and CPU socket.
Facts
The open-source project Proxmox VE has a huge worldwide user base with more than 1.3 million installed hosts. The virtualization platform is available in 30 languages. More than 190.000 active community members in the support forum engage with and help each other. By using Proxmox VE as an alternative to proprietary virtualization management solutions, enterprises are able to centralize and modernize their IT infrastructure, and turn it into a cost-effective and flexible software-defined data center, based on the latest open-source technologies. Tens of thousands of customers rely on a enterprise support subscription from Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH.
About Proxmox Server Solutions
Proxmox provides powerful and user-friendly open-source server software. Enterprises of all sizes and industries use Proxmox solutions to deploy efficient and simplified IT infrastructures, minimize total cost of ownership, and avoid vendor lock-in. Proxmox also offers commercial support, training services, and an extensive partner ecosystem to ensure business continuity for its customers. Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH was established in 2005 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.