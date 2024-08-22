One of GIMP's biggest issues previously is that it wasn't particularly welcoming to beginner users — it wasn't always clear where to find tools nested in tool groups, and customising the user interface required digging deep into the settings and potentially even configuration files to fix some of the UX and UI shortcomings. GIMP 3.0 partially corrects this by giving users basic customisation options right from the welcome window, which pops up by default every time users open the application. From this screen, you can adjust the colour scheme, icon and font scaling, and group or ungroup tools, allowing users to make the program fit their setup — large, high-resolution displays can make things complicated — and generally increasing readability and making GIMP easier to use.

On the topic of customisation, GIMP 3.0 will also streamline the program's theming options, eliminating conflicting theming information and making things more consistent throughout the UI.

The “Create” tab in the welcome window also makes it easier to access previously used files and create new files. The “Recent images” dialogue is also handy for opening multiple images on different canvases.