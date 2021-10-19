Notebookcheck
Juno readies Intel Tiger Lake-H and AMD Ryzen 5000U Linux-based laptops

Juno updates the Nyx, Saturn and Neptune lineups. (Image Source: Juno)
Juno updates the Nyx, Saturn and Neptune lineups. (Image Source: Juno)
The refreshed Juno lineup includes the budget-oriented 15-inch Nyx models with AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processors and integrated Vega 7 graphics, the Saturn mid-ranger with intel COre i7-11800H and RTX 3050 / 3050 Ti dGPU options, and the Neptune high-end solutions with i7-11800H and Max-Q variants of the RTX 3070 / 3080 dGPUs.
Bogdan Solca,
AMD Geforce Laptop Linux / Unix Lucienne (Zen 2) Tiger Lake
Juno Computers is a new UK-based OEM that sells Ubuntu Linux laptops for the European and US markets. The company just updated its entire laptop lineup with the latest mobile processors from Intel and AMD.

For budget-oriented users, Juno offers the Nyx 15-inch AMD V2 model powered by the Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core / 16-thread APU with Zen 2 cores. It features a 15.6-inch IPS display with FHD resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate, but does not come with a dGPU solution, so users will have to make do with the integrated Vega 7 graphics. The Nyx supports up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and up to 2 TB of NVMe SSD storage and comes standard with Wi-Fi 6 + BT 5.0 + GbE connectivity, 49 Wh battery, 3.64 lbs chassis, plus connectors like USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (no DP), HDMI 2.0 and even features a microSD card reader.

The Saturn 15-inch V3 models represent Juno’s mid-range solutions that are powered by Intel’s Core i7-11800H processors coupled to a maximum of 64 GB RAM and up to 2 TB of NVMe SSDs. Users can choose between the RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti dGPUs, while the FHD display supports 144 Hz refresh rates. There is no Thunderbolt 4 support, but the Saturn comes with a more robust 4.08 lbs chassis that can accommodate advanced features like the Sound Blaster Cinema 6 sound card, a vacant 2.5-inch SATA storage bay and a 6-in-1 card reader.

Juno’s top-of-the-line Neptune V3 comes with 15-inch and 17-inch variants. Both feature FHD panels, yet the 15-inch features 240 Hz refresh rate, whereas the 17-inch is limited to 144 Hz. These are still powered by the i7-11800H processor, and the dGPU options are bumped to the Max-Q versions of the RTX 3070 and 3080. Chassis are quite a bit more hefty (4.4 lbs for 15-inch, 5 lbs for 17-inch), as well, to accommodate the necessary cooling solution, and we finally see the Thunderbolt 4 connectors on the 17-inch variants (the 15-inch ones feature Thunderbolt 3). However, the M.2 slots do not support PCIe 4.0, still, capacity is expanded to 4 TB. Other upgrades include the Sound Blaster Atlas audio codec and a 73 Wh battery.

Prices for the NYX models start at $1,150, while the Saturn ones start at $1,399. On the other hand, the prices for the Neptune models are a bit spicy. The 15-inch variants start at $2,199, and the 17-inchers up the price to $2,225.

 

Juno Nyx (Image Source: Juno)
Juno Nyx (Image Source: Juno)
Juno Nyx (Image Source: Juno)
Juno Nyx (Image Source: Juno)
Juno Saturn (Image Source: Juno)
Juno Saturn (Image Source: Juno)
Juno Saturn (Image Source: Juno)
Juno Saturn (Image Source: Juno)
Juno Neptune (Image Source: Juno)
Juno Neptune (Image Source: Juno)
Juno Neptune (Image Source: Juno)
Juno Neptune (Image Source: Juno)

Bogdan Solca
Bogdan Solca - Senior Tech Writer - 1596 articles published on Notebookcheck since 2017
I first stepped into the wondrous IT&C world when I was around seven years old. I was instantly fascinated by computerized graphics, whether they were from games or 3D applications like 3D Max. I'm also an avid reader of science fiction, an astrophysics aficionado, and a crypto geek. I started writing PC-related articles for Softpedia and a few blogs back in 2006. I joined the Notebookcheck team in the summer of 2017 and am currently a senior tech writer mostly covering processor, GPU, and laptop news.
contact me via: Facebook
Bogdan Solca, 2021-10-19 (Update: 2021-10-19)

 