Fairphone 3 Smartphone in Review: All Around Improvement

The display backlight flickers at 22320 Hz (Likely utilizing PWM) Flickering detected at a brightness setting of 99 % and below. There should be no flickering or PWM above this brightness setting.

The frequency of 22320 Hz is quite high, so most users sensitive to PWM should not notice any flickering.

In comparison: 51 % of all tested devices do not use PWM to dim the display. If PWM was detected, an average of 13608 (minimum: 43 - maximum: 2500000) Hz was measured.