Fairphone 3 Smartphone in Review: All Around Improvement
Hooray for repairability. The makers of the Fairphone can certainly claim to make the most sustainable smartphone currently available. While some devices will not even let you swap out the battery anymore the Fairphone comes with various modules in order to reduce waste. Let's find out how the concept evolved with this latest iteration, the Fairphone 3, in our review.
The current third generation sustainable smartphone has certainly been improved over its Fairphone 2 predecessor. The most notable improvements we see are in design and cameras. Its internal hardware, bumped to a Qualcomms Snapdragon 632, an Adreno 505, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage, hint at lower mid-range performance levels. Comparatively equipped smartphones can be purchased for much less, and at 450 Euros ($500) you can get a lot more. The big plus for the Fairphone is its supply chain, which can now rely almost exclusively on fairly traded resources.
Secondary Camera: 8 MPix 1/4", f/2.0, 8x digital zoom
Reference Devices
|Rating
|Date
|Model
|Weight
|Drive
|Size
|Resolution
|Best Price
|77%
|02/2020
|Fairphone 3
632, Adreno 506
|189 g
|5.65"
|2160x1080
|79%
|02/2019
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
632, Adreno 506
|193 g
|64 GB eMMC Flash
|6.2"
|1570x720
|82%
|02/2020
|Samsung Galaxy A71
730, Adreno 618
|179 g
|128 GB UFS 2.0 Flash
|6.7"
|2400x1080
|83%
|12/2019
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
730G, Adreno 618
|208 g
|128 GB UFS 2.0 Flash
|6.47"
|2340x1080
|82%
|05/2019
|Google Pixel 3a XL
670, Adreno 616
|167 g
|64 GB eMMC Flash
|6"
|2160x1080
|76%
|12/2019
|Gigaset GS290
Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2
|190 g
|64 GB eMMC Flash
|6.3"
|2340x1080
Case – Smartphone with Swappable Battery
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1.000 USD/Euros
Best Displays, for University Students
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤5-inch, Camera SmartphonesNotebookcheck's Top 10 Smartphones under 160 Euros
The Fairphone 3 case’s primary design language is repairability, and it is made of robust plastic. The rear cover can be removed without requiring tools, and the battery is located underneath. Behind the battery we find two NanoSIM as well as a single microSD card slot. A total of 13 removable Philips screws are located around the battery compartment.
Once undone you can separate the display from the base in order to replace it if necessary. You will also have to remove the display in order to access other internal components, such as the speakers, the microphone, the USB port, the cameras, or the sensors. Prices for these components can be found on the manufacturer’s website. For example, a new display can be had for around 90 Euros ($100), and a new battery will set you back 30 Euros ($33).
Due to its somewhat old-fashioned design the Fairphone 3 is significantly larger than other smartphones with displays smaller than six inches in diameter. Its footprint is not unlike that of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10’s, although the latter features a much larger 6.47-inch display.
Size Comparison
Connectivity – Fairphone 3 with Headphone Jack
The internal hardware can be considered to be lower mid-range, and it offers enough performance for everyday tasks and challenges. The Android smartphone is charged via a USB 2.0-connected USB-C port at the bottom and features a 3.5-mm headphone jack. DRM Widevine L1 is not supported, and the Camera2 API supports Level 3.
Software – Sustainable Smartphone with Android 10
At the time of writing the Fairphone 3 shipped with Android Pie and security patches as of December 5, 2019. An additional security update, dated January 5, 2020, was already available for download. The device comes with a promise of at least one major operating system update, which means it is going to receive Android 10 soon.
The installed version if Android is very pure and clean, and it lacks additional third-party software. Installed microSD cards cannot be formatted as internal storage, and can thus not be used for offloading applications.
Communication and GPS – Poor Data Rates
The Fairphone 3 can take two NanoSIM cards simultaneously in order to establish 2G, 3G, or 4G LTE cellular connections. Thanks to support for LTE Cat. 13 it can achieve up to 300 Mbps downstream and up to 150 Mbps upstream. VoLTE is supported, VoWLAN not.
Supported near-field communication protocols include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 5 with support for 802.11 ac. When connected to our Netgear Nighthawk AX12 reference router it managed to achieve download speeds of up to 275 Mbps but only comparatively slow upload speeds of up to 92.3 Mbps.
|Networking
|iperf3 Client (receive) TCP 1 m 4M x10
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Adreno 616, 670, 64 GB eMMC Flash
668 (min: 617, max: 692) MBit/s ∼100% +143%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Adreno 618, 730, 128 GB UFS 2.0 Flash
338 (min: 295, max: 356) MBit/s ∼51% +23%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Adreno 618, 730G, 128 GB UFS 2.0 Flash
331 (min: 317, max: 341) MBit/s ∼50% +20%
|Fairphone 3
Adreno 506, 632
275 (min: 235, max: 293) MBit/s ∼41%
|Average of class Smartphone
(5.9 - 1014, n=494)
239 MBit/s ∼36% -13%
|Gigaset GS290
Mali-G71 MP2, Helio P23 MT6763V, 64 GB eMMC Flash
111 (min: 98, max: 120) MBit/s ∼17% -60%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Adreno 506, 632, 64 GB eMMC Flash
49.4 (min: 35, max: 53) MBit/s ∼7% -82%
|iperf3 Client (transmit) TCP 1 m 4M x10
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Adreno 616, 670, 64 GB eMMC Flash
580 (min: 548, max: 602) MBit/s ∼100% +528%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Adreno 618, 730G, 128 GB UFS 2.0 Flash
327 (min: 321, max: 333) MBit/s ∼56% +254%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Adreno 618, 730, 128 GB UFS 2.0 Flash
317 (min: 151, max: 367) MBit/s ∼55% +243%
|Average of class Smartphone
(9.4 - 966, n=494)
223 MBit/s ∼38% +142%
|Gigaset GS290
Mali-G71 MP2, Helio P23 MT6763V, 64 GB eMMC Flash
107 (min: 81, max: 121) MBit/s ∼18% +16%
|Fairphone 3
Adreno 506, 632
92.3 (min: 43, max: 227) MBit/s ∼16%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Adreno 506, 632, 64 GB eMMC Flash
52.8 (min: 27, max: 58) MBit/s ∼9% -43%
Supported location services include GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo. According to our GPS test it achieved an outdoor accuracy of up to 5 m (~16.4 feet). Obtaining GPS lock indoors was not possible.
The Android smartphone did very well when compared with our Garmin Edge 500 reference satnav. Its recorded track only differed slightly from the Garmin’s, mostly in and around turns.
Telephony and Call Quality – Good Connections with the Fairphone 3
Fairphone opted for Google’s default telephone application. Phone calls were loud, and voices were clear and well understandable. Ambient noise was filtered out very reliably so that both participants were easy to understand.
Cameras – Fairphone Takes Better Photos Now
The Fairphone 3’s main camera features a 12 MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. Its front-facing camera features an 8 MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. The latter took decent portraits slightly pale in color. Individual objects were clearly delineated, and we only noticed blurriness when zoomed in. The only setting with direct effects on image quality supported by the camera application is HDR.
The main camera took great panoramas rich in detail with popping colors. When zoomed in we noticed a grainy pattern on uniform-colored surfaces, and the edges were slightly smudgy and blurry. Macro photos were rich in detail and colors. Nevertheless, they, too, showed a noticeable graininess. Poor lighting conditions result in individual objects no longer being distinguishable. A professional mode supports manual adjustment of ISO, focus, white balance, and brightness.
Recorded videos can be preset to 30 seconds, 10 minutes, 30 minutes, or unlimited. Overall quality was comparable to the camera’s photo capabilities. Video image quality was crisp and clear thanks to image stabilization and an active noise reduction feature. Supported video modes include HD 720p (30 fps), FHD 1080p (30 fps), FHD 1080p (120 fps), and 4K UHD (30 fps).
Image Comparison
Choose a scene and navigate within the first image. One click changes the position on touchscreens. One click on the zoomed-in image opens the original in a new window. The first image shows the scaled photograph of the test device.Scene 1Scene 2Scene 3
The ColorChecker passport revealed that the Fairphone 3 captured colors darker than they should be. Our test chart was rich in details and clearly recognizable patterns but at the same time noticeably pale in the bottom corners.
Accessories and Warranty – Power Supply not Included
Included in the box are the smartphone itself, a bumper, and a miniature screwdriver. In order to avoid unnecessary e-waste, the device comes without a power supply and USB cable since most customers will have those already. If not, you can order a USB-C charger with matching USB-C cable separately from Fairphone for 20 Euros ($22) each. A modular headset with detachable ear pieces is also available separately.
By default, the Fairphone 3 ships with 24 months of warranty.
Input Devices & Handling – Decent Fairphone 3 Touchscreen
The Fairphone 3’s touchscreen is very smooth and responsive, and reacted very quickly to input. The preinstalled GBoard keyboard application allowed for fast text input. Extended drag and drop operations caused no issues whatsoever.
At the rear we find a fingerprint reader, albeit its position is too far up for short fingers. Overall, it worked very reliably and virtually instantaneously. Face recognition is not supported.
Display – Run-Of-The-Mill Quality
The 5.65-inch display features an IPS panel with an average maximum brightness of 490 nits and a brightness distribution of 92%. Accordingly, the Fairphone 3 placed in the middle of our test group. It reached a maximum brightness of 505 nits in the APL50 test, and up to 512 nits with enabled ambient light sensor. The lowest supported brightness setting resulted in 19.14 nits.
For brightness levels of 99% and below we found PWM flickering at a very high frequency of 22.32 kHz.
|Fairphone 3
IPS, 2160x1080, 5.65
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
IPS, 1570x720, 6.2
|Gigaset GS290
IPS, 2340x1080, 6.3
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
AMOLED, 2340x1080, 6.47
|Google Pixel 3a XL
OLED, 2160x1080, 6
|Samsung Galaxy A71
AMOLED, 2400x1080, 6.7
|Screen
29%
36%
32%
36%
41%
|Brightness middle
511
608
19%
465
-9%
625
22%
409
-20%
629
23%
|Brightness
489
585
20%
460
-6%
607
24%
410
-16%
646
32%
|Brightness Distribution
92
92
0%
88
-4%
89
-3%
96
4%
95
3%
|Black Level *
0.48
0.36
25%
0.2
58%
|Contrast
1065
1689
59%
2325
118%
|Colorchecker DeltaE2000 *
7.4
5.08
31%
5.3
28%
4.38
41%
1.3
82%
2.7
64%
|Colorchecker DeltaE2000 max. *
14.2
8.74
38%
7.3
49%
6.83
52%
2.3
84%
6
58%
|Greyscale DeltaE2000 *
9.5
5.9
38%
4.2
56%
4.1
57%
1.5
84%
3
68%
|Gamma
2.21 100%
2.219 99%
2.09 105%
2.251 98%
2.22 99%
2.1 105%
|CCT
9381 69%
7772 84%
6558 99%
7251 90%
6621 98%
6340 103%
* ... smaller is better
Screen Flickering / PWM (Pulse-Width Modulation)
|Screen flickering / PWM detected
|22320 Hz
|≤ 99 % brightness setting
The display backlight flickers at 22320 Hz (Likely utilizing PWM) Flickering detected at a brightness setting of 99 % and below. There should be no flickering or PWM above this brightness setting.
The frequency of 22320 Hz is quite high, so most users sensitive to PWM should not notice any flickering.
In comparison: 51 % of all tested devices do not use PWM to dim the display. If PWM was detected, an average of 13608 (minimum: 43 - maximum: 2500000) Hz was measured.
A good contrast ratio of 1,065:1 was accompanied by an elevated black level of 0.48 nits, which was only good enough for last place in our test group.
Our CalMAN analysis showed colors with a blue tint which could be somewhat alleviated by activating the night mode. Manual adjustments or color presets are not supported.
Display Response Times
|↔ Response Time Black to White
|26.8 ms ... rise ↗ and fall ↘ combined
|↗ 8 ms rise
|↘ 18.8 ms fall
|The screen shows relatively slow response rates in our tests and may be too slow for gamers.
In comparison, all tested devices range from 0.8 (minimum) to 240 (maximum) ms. » 53 % of all devices are better.
This means that the measured response time is similar to the average of all tested devices (24.9 ms).
|↔ Response Time 50% Grey to 80% Grey
|57.6 ms ... rise ↗ and fall ↘ combined
|↗ 27.6 ms rise
|↘ 30 ms fall
|The screen shows slow response rates in our tests and will be unsatisfactory for gamers.
In comparison, all tested devices range from 0.9 (minimum) to 636 (maximum) ms. » 93 % of all devices are better.
This means that the measured response time is worse than the average of all tested devices (39.5 ms).
Outdoor usability was decent overall, albeit the display was a bit difficult to read in direct sunlight due to reflections.
The Fairphone 3’s IPS panel had great viewing angles and showed no shifts in color regardless of angle.
Performance – Well Suited for Everyday Life
The Fairphone 3 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, an Adreno 506 GPU, and 4 GB of RAM, and accordingly places in the lower end of current mid-range devices. Nevertheless, it was fast enough for everyday applications. It performed as expected of its hardware in our benchmarks. Similarly priced competitors offer up to 80% more oomph.
|Geekbench 5.1
|OpenCL Score (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
285 Points ∼17%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
861 Points ∼52% +202%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
1127 Points ∼68% +295%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
639 Points ∼38% +124%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
688 Points ∼41% +141%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
285 Points ∼17% 0%
|Average of class Smartphone
(272 - 4739, n=21)
1665 Points ∼100% +484%
|64 Bit Multi-Core Score (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
1233 Points ∼65%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
1647 Points ∼87% +34%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
1727 Points ∼91% +40%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
1343 Points ∼71% +9%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
875 Points ∼46% -29%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
1233 Points ∼65% 0%
|Average of class Smartphone
(782 - 3531, n=27)
1900 Points ∼100% +54%
|64 Bit Single-Core Score (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
271 Points ∼48%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
542 Points ∼97% +100%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
543 Points ∼97% +100%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
350 Points ∼63% +29%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
150 Points ∼27% -45%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
271 Points ∼48% 0%
|Average of class Smartphone
(145 - 1342, n=27)
559 Points ∼100% +106%
|PCMark for Android
|Work 2.0 performance score (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
5913 Points ∼76%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
6076 Points ∼78% +3%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
7773 Points ∼100% +31%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
7558 Points ∼97% +28%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
7377 Points ∼95% +25%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
5068 Points ∼65% -14%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(5785 - 6076, n=6)
5942 Points ∼76% 0%
|Average of class Smartphone
(2630 - 11690, n=426)
5437 Points ∼70% -8%
|Work performance score (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
6907 Points ∼74%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
7498 Points ∼80% +9%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
8885 Points ∼95% +29%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
9052 Points ∼96% +31%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
9397 Points ∼100% +36%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(6566 - 7498, n=6)
7099 Points ∼76% +3%
|Average of class Smartphone
(1077 - 15193, n=589)
5911 Points ∼63% -14%
|3DMark
|2560x1440 Sling Shot Extreme (Vulkan) Unlimited Physics (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
2245 Points ∼25%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
2445 Points ∼27% +9%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
2768 Points ∼31% +23%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
2314 Points ∼26% +3%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
2129 Points ∼24% -5%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(2245 - 15735, n=2)
8990 Points ∼100% +300%
|Average of class Smartphone
(1740 - 15735, n=96)
2641 Points ∼29% +18%
|2560x1440 Sling Shot Extreme (Vulkan) Unlimited Graphics (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
450 Points ∼6%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
1731 Points ∼23% +285%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
2153 Points ∼29% +378%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
1416 Points ∼19% +215%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
466 Points ∼6% +4%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(450 - 14536, n=2)
7493 Points ∼100% +1565%
|Average of class Smartphone
(203 - 14536, n=96)
2598 Points ∼35% +477%
|2560x1440 Sling Shot Extreme (Vulkan) Unlimited (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
547 Points ∼7%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
1851 Points ∼24% +238%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
2265 Points ∼30% +314%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
1550 Points ∼20% +183%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
564 Points ∼7% +3%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(547 - 14786, n=2)
7667 Points ∼100% +1302%
|Average of class Smartphone
(253 - 14786, n=96)
2391 Points ∼31% +337%
|2560x1440 Sling Shot Extreme (ES 3.1) Unlimited Physics (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
2281 Points ∼72%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
2260 Points ∼71% -1%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
2827 Points ∼89% +24%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
3188 Points ∼100% +40%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
2532 Points ∼79% +11%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
1619 Points ∼51% -29%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(2132 - 2281, n=5)
2202 Points ∼69% -3%
|Average of class Smartphone
(573 - 5576, n=432)
2014 Points ∼63% -12%
|2560x1440 Sling Shot Extreme (ES 3.1) Unlimited Graphics (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
468 Points ∼19%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
423 Points ∼17% -10%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
2085 Points ∼86% +346%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
2425 Points ∼100% +418%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
1612 Points ∼66% +244%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
431 Points ∼18% -8%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(423 - 477, n=5)
461 Points ∼19% -1%
|Average of class Smartphone
(75 - 8374, n=432)
1813 Points ∼75% +287%
|2560x1440 Sling Shot Extreme (ES 3.1) Unlimited (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
568 Points ∼22%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
516 Points ∼20% -9%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
2214 Points ∼86% +290%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
2561 Points ∼100% +351%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
1754 Points ∼68% +209%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
515 Points ∼20% -9%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(516 - 576, n=5)
559 Points ∼22% -2%
|Average of class Smartphone
(93 - 6916, n=433)
1690 Points ∼66% +198%
|2560x1440 Sling Shot OpenGL ES 3.0 Unlimited Physics (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
2323 Points ∼73%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
2702 Points ∼85% +16%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
3193 Points ∼100% +37%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
2495 Points ∼78% +7%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
1619 Points ∼51% -30%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(2130 - 2323, n=4)
2200 Points ∼69% -5%
|Average of class Smartphone
(375 - 5133, n=461)
1925 Points ∼60% -17%
|2560x1440 Sling Shot OpenGL ES 3.0 Unlimited Graphics (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
814 Points ∼22%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
3101 Points ∼85% +281%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
3646 Points ∼100% +348%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
2537 Points ∼70% +212%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
642 Points ∼18% -21%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(809 - 814, n=4)
812 Points ∼22% 0%
|Average of class Smartphone
(70 - 20154, n=461)
2420 Points ∼66% +197%
|2560x1440 Sling Shot OpenGL ES 3.0 Unlimited (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
951 Points ∼27%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
3002 Points ∼85% +216%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
3535 Points ∼100% +272%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
2528 Points ∼72% +166%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
741 Points ∼21% -22%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(941 - 951, n=4)
944 Points ∼27% -1%
|Average of class Smartphone
(88 - 10427, n=461)
2044 Points ∼58% +115%
|2560x1440 Sling Shot Extreme (ES 3.1) Physics (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
2363 Points ∼74%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
2260 Points ∼70% -4%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
3210 Points ∼100% +36%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
3171 Points ∼99% +34%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
2466 Points ∼77% +4%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
1541 Points ∼48% -35%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(2119 - 2363, n=5)
2232 Points ∼70% -6%
|Average of class Smartphone
(435 - 4909, n=512)
1923 Points ∼60% -19%
|2560x1440 Sling Shot Extreme (ES 3.1) Graphics (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
419 Points ∼18%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
423 Points ∼18% +1%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
2296 Points ∼100% +448%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
2237 Points ∼97% +434%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
1487 Points ∼65% +255%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
440 Points ∼19% +5%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(419 - 430, n=5)
423 Points ∼18% +1%
|Average of class Smartphone
(53 - 7150, n=512)
1510 Points ∼66% +260%
|2560x1440 Sling Shot Extreme (ES 3.1) (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
513 Points ∼21%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
516 Points ∼21% +1%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
2451 Points ∼100% +378%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
2394 Points ∼98% +367%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
1631 Points ∼67% +218%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
523 Points ∼21% +2%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(512 - 523, n=5)
516 Points ∼21% +1%
|Average of class Smartphone
(68 - 6319, n=513)
1457 Points ∼59% +184%
|2560x1440 Sling Shot OpenGL ES 3.0 Physics (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
2341 Points ∼73%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
2309 Points ∼72% -1%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
2792 Points ∼87% +19%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
3191 Points ∼100% +36%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
2489 Points ∼78% +6%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
1545 Points ∼48% -34%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(2132 - 2341, n=5)
2238 Points ∼70% -4%
|Average of class Smartphone
(293 - 4900, n=553)
1789 Points ∼56% -24%
|2560x1440 Sling Shot OpenGL ES 3.0 Graphics (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
790 Points ∼23%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
799 Points ∼23% +1%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
2999 Points ∼86% +280%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
3498 Points ∼100% +343%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
2428 Points ∼69% +207%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
630 Points ∼18% -20%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(780 - 807, n=5)
793 Points ∼23% 0%
|Average of class Smartphone
(43 - 11302, n=552)
1989 Points ∼57% +152%
|2560x1440 Sling Shot OpenGL ES 3.0 (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
926 Points ∼27%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
935 Points ∼27% +1%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
2950 Points ∼86% +219%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
3425 Points ∼100% +270%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
2441 Points ∼71% +164%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
725 Points ∼21% -22%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(913 - 936, n=5)
926 Points ∼27% 0%
|Average of class Smartphone
(55 - 8338, n=555)
1724 Points ∼50% +86%
|1280x720 offscreen Ice Storm Unlimited Physics (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
15123 Points ∼69%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
16162 Points ∼73% +7%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
21898 Points ∼99% +45%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
22054 Points ∼100% +46%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
14631 Points ∼66% -3%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
11675 Points ∼53% -23%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(15123 - 16647, n=6)
15916 Points ∼72% +5%
|Average of class Smartphone
(735 - 45072, n=708)
14454 Points ∼66% -4%
|1280x720 offscreen Ice Storm Unlimited Graphics Score (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
14741 Points ∼28%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
14526 Points ∼28% -1%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
52600 Points ∼100% +257%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
51267 Points ∼97% +248%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
35596 Points ∼68% +141%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
11180 Points ∼21% -24%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(14395 - 14741, n=6)
14546 Points ∼28% -1%
|Average of class Smartphone
(536 - 209204, n=706)
22753 Points ∼43% +54%
|1280x720 offscreen Ice Storm Unlimited Score (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
14824 Points ∼37%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
14860 Points ∼37% 0%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
40105 Points ∼100% +171%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
39608 Points ∼99% +167%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
26999 Points ∼67% +82%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
11286 Points ∼28% -24%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(14577 - 15000, n=6)
14826 Points ∼37% 0%
|Average of class Smartphone
(662 - 97276, n=706)
18376 Points ∼46% +24%
|GFXBench (DX / GLBenchmark) 2.7
|1920x1080 T-Rex HD Offscreen C24Z16 (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
24 fps ∼29%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
24 fps ∼29% 0%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
84 fps ∼100% +250%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
84 fps ∼100% +250%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
58 fps ∼69% +142%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
22 fps ∼26% -8%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(24 - 25, n=6)
24.2 fps ∼29% +1%
|Average of class Smartphone
(0.5 - 322, n=723)
39 fps ∼46% +63%
|T-Rex HD Onscreen C24Z16 (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
23 fps ∼38%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
37 fps ∼62% +61%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
59 fps ∼98% +157%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
60 fps ∼100% +161%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
53 fps ∼88% +130%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
20 fps ∼33% -13%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(23 - 37, n=6)
32.2 fps ∼54% +40%
|Average of class Smartphone
(1 - 120, n=732)
28.7 fps ∼48% +25%
|GFXBench 3.0
|off screen Manhattan Offscreen OGL (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
10 fps ∼24%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
10 fps ∼24% 0%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
41 fps ∼100% +310%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
41 fps ∼100% +310%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
29 fps ∼71% +190%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
11 fps ∼27% +10%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(10 - 11, n=6)
10.3 fps ∼25% +3%
|Average of class Smartphone
(0.8 - 175, n=627)
22.6 fps ∼55% +126%
|on screen Manhattan Onscreen OGL (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
9.9 fps ∼26%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
19 fps ∼50% +92%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
37 fps ∼97% +274%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
38 fps ∼100% +284%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
28 fps ∼74% +183%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
10 fps ∼26% +1%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(9.9 - 20, n=6)
16.1 fps ∼42% +63%
|Average of class Smartphone
(1.2 - 115, n=636)
19.9 fps ∼52% +101%
|GFXBench 3.1
|off screen Manhattan ES 3.1 Offscreen (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
6.9 fps ∼23%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
6.9 fps ∼23% 0%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
30 fps ∼100% +335%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
30 fps ∼100% +335%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
20 fps ∼67% +190%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
6.7 fps ∼22% -3%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(6.9 - 7, n=6)
6.93 fps ∼23% 0%
|Average of class Smartphone
(0.87 - 117, n=492)
18.3 fps ∼61% +165%
|on screen Manhattan ES 3.1 Onscreen (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
6.5 fps ∼24%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
15 fps ∼56% +131%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
27 fps ∼100% +315%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
27 fps ∼100% +315%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
19 fps ∼70% +192%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
6.1 fps ∼23% -6%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(6.5 - 15, n=6)
11.8 fps ∼44% +82%
|Average of class Smartphone
(1.2 - 110, n=494)
17.2 fps ∼64% +165%
|GFXBench
|Aztec Ruins High Tier Onscreen (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
2.1 fps ∼21%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
4.2 fps ∼42% +100%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
10 fps ∼100% +376%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
10 fps ∼100% +376%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
7.2 fps ∼72% +243%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
2.2 fps ∼22% +5%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(2 - 4.3, n=5)
3.36 fps ∼34% +60%
|Average of class Smartphone
(0.61 - 60, n=224)
9.83 fps ∼98% +368%
|2560x1440 Aztec Ruins High Tier Offscreen (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
1.3 fps ∼13%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
1.3 fps ∼13% 0%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
6.7 fps ∼67% +415%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
10 fps ∼100% +669%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
4.5 fps ∼45% +246%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
1.4 fps ∼14% +8%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(1.2 - 1.3, n=5)
1.28 fps ∼13% -2%
|Average of class Smartphone
(0.21 - 33, n=222)
6.81 fps ∼68% +424%
|Aztec Ruins Normal Tier Onscreen (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
3.7 fps ∼23%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
6.7 fps ∼42% +81%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
16 fps ∼100% +332%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
16 fps ∼100% +332%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
11 fps ∼69% +197%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
3.6 fps ∼23% -3%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(3.6 - 7, n=5)
5.56 fps ∼35% +50%
|Average of class Smartphone
(1.4 - 60, n=228)
14.6 fps ∼91% +295%
|1920x1080 Aztec Ruins Normal Tier Offscreen (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
3.9 fps ∼22%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
3.9 fps ∼22% 0%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
18 fps ∼100% +362%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
18 fps ∼100% +362%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
12 fps ∼67% +208%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
3.9 fps ∼22% 0%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(3.8 - 3.9, n=5)
3.88 fps ∼22% -1%
|Average of class Smartphone
(0.6 - 87, n=228)
16.2 fps ∼90% +315%
|off screen Car Chase Offscreen (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
3.9 fps ∼23%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
3.9 fps ∼23% 0%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
17 fps ∼100% +336%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
17 fps ∼100% +336%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
11 fps ∼65% +182%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
4 fps ∼24% +3%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(3.9 - 3.9, n=6)
3.9 fps ∼23% 0%
|Average of class Smartphone
(0.6 - 73, n=417)
12.4 fps ∼73% +218%
|on screen Car Chase Onscreen (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
3.6 fps ∼24%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
7.8 fps ∼52% +117%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
15 fps ∼100% +317%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
15 fps ∼100% +317%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
11 fps ∼73% +206%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
3.7 fps ∼25% +3%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(3.6 - 7.9, n=6)
6.4 fps ∼43% +78%
|Average of class Smartphone
(1.1 - 60, n=421)
11.2 fps ∼75% +211%
|AnTuTu v8 - Total Score (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
149794 Points ∼56%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
247507 Points ∼93% +65%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
266417 Points ∼100% +78%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
190804 Points ∼71% +27%
|Gigaset GS290
Mediatek Helio P23 MT6763V, Mali-G71 MP2, 4096
108862 Points ∼41% -27%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
149794 Points ∼56% 0%
|Average of class Smartphone
(84645 - 534558, n=42)
267079 Points ∼100% +78%
|BaseMark OS II
|Web (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
820 Points ∼66%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
1078 Points ∼87% +31%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
1103 Points ∼89% +35%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
1237 Points ∼100% +51%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
1186 Points ∼96% +45%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(820 - 1078, n=6)
1009 Points ∼82% +23%
|Average of class Smartphone
(7 - 1745, n=657)
771 Points ∼62% -6%
|Graphics (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
1091 Points ∼28%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
1081 Points ∼28% -1%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
3175 Points ∼82% +191%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
3878 Points ∼100% +255%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
2815 Points ∼73% +158%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(1069 - 1091, n=6)
1076 Points ∼28% -1%
|Average of class Smartphone
(18 - 16996, n=657)
2144 Points ∼55% +97%
|Memory (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
1844 Points ∼43%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
2049 Points ∼48% +11%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
3466 Points ∼81% +88%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
4281 Points ∼100% +132%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
3316 Points ∼77% +80%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(1068 - 2049, n=6)
1742 Points ∼41% -6%
|Average of class Smartphone
(21 - 7500, n=657)
1589 Points ∼37% -14%
|System (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
4430 Points ∼69%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
4399 Points ∼68% -1%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
6426 Points ∼100% +45%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
6445 Points ∼100% +45%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
5507 Points ∼85% +24%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(3865 - 4430, n=6)
4245 Points ∼66% -4%
|Average of class Smartphone
(369 - 14189, n=657)
3089 Points ∼48% -30%
|Overall (sort by value)
|Fairphone 3
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
1644 Points ∼48%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, Adreno 506, 4096
1800 Points ∼53% +9%
|Samsung Galaxy A71
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, Adreno 618, 6144
2972 Points ∼88% +81%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618, 6144
3392 Points ∼100% +106%
|Google Pixel 3a XL
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Adreno 616, 4096
2794 Points ∼82% +70%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
(1465 - 1800, n=6)
1676 Points ∼49% +2%
|Average of class Smartphone
(1 - 6097, n=657)
1550 Points ∼46% -6%
Browsing performance was also reflective of its internal hardware. Websites scrolled smoothly, and media contents loaded quickly.
|JetStream 1.1 - Total Score
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (Chrome 78)
79.228 Points ∼100% +74%
|Samsung Galaxy A71 (Chrome 79.0.3945.136)
65.293 Points ∼82% +44%
|Google Pixel 3a XL (Chrome 73)
57.573 Points ∼73% +27%
|Fairphone 3 (Chrome 79)
45.445 Points ∼57%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
45.099 Points ∼57% -1%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (42.6 - 45.5, n=5)
44.5 Points ∼56% -2%
|Average of class Smartphone (10 - 302, n=554)
43 Points ∼54% -5%
|WebXPRT 3 - ---
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (Chrome 78)
77 Points ∼100% +54%
|Average of class Smartphone (19 - 184, n=186)
67.2 Points ∼87% +34%
|Google Pixel 3a XL (Chrome 73)
62 Points ∼81% +24%
|Samsung Galaxy A71 (Chrome 79.0.3945.136)
60 Points ∼78% +20%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (50 - 58, n=3)
55.3 Points ∼72% +11%
|Fairphone 3 (Chrome 79)
50 Points ∼65%
|Octane V2 - Total Score
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (Chrome 78)
16241 Points ∼100% +96%
|Samsung Galaxy A71 (Chrome 79.0.3945.136)
12771 Points ∼79% +54%
|Google Pixel 3a XL (Chrome 73)
11056 Points ∼68% +34%
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
8420 Points ∼52% +2%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (8185 - 8420, n=6)
8287 Points ∼51% 0%
|Fairphone 3 (Chrome 79)
8279 Points ∼51%
|Average of class Smartphone (894 - 49388, n=715)
7012 Points ∼43% -15%
|Mozilla Kraken 1.1 - Total Score
|Average of class Smartphone (571 - 59466, n=740)
10342 ms * ∼100% -105%
|Fairphone 3 (Chrome 79)
5037 ms * ∼49%
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (4806 - 5037, n=5)
4899 ms * ∼47% +3%
|Samsung Galaxy A71 (Chrome 79.0.3945.136)
3435.5 ms * ∼33% +32%
|Google Pixel 3a XL (Chrome 73)
3360.7 ms * ∼32% +33%
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (Chrome 78)
2769.8 ms * ∼27% +45%
* ... smaller is better
A total of 64 GB of eMMC flash storage is available, but it turned out to be very slow in both reading and writing. In return, the internal card reader performed on a par with its competitors when benchmarked with our Toshiba Exceria Pro M501 reference card.
|Fairphone 3
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
|Samsung Galaxy A71
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
|Google Pixel 3a XL
|Gigaset GS290
|Global Average -3
|Average of class Smartphone
|AndroBench 3-5
84%
149%
250%
154%
26%
-1%
11%
|Sequential Write 256KB SDCard
65.77 (Toshiba Exceria Pro M501)
65.45 (Toshiba Exceria Pro M501)
0%
57.18 (Toshiba Exceria Pro M501)
-13%
73.9 (Toshiba Exceria Pro M501)
12%
49.6 (1.7 - 87.1, n=524)
-25%
49.9 (1.7 - 87.1, n=463)
-24%
|Sequential Read 256KB SDCard
87.11 (Toshiba Exceria Pro M501)
86.73 (Toshiba Exceria Pro M501)
0%
73.39 (Toshiba Exceria Pro M501)
-16%
81.11 (Toshiba Exceria Pro M501)
-7%
67.8 (8.1 - 96.5, n=524)
-22%
68.2 (8.1 - 96.5, n=463)
-22%
|Random Write 4KB
16.96
72
325%
109.57
546%
118.9
601%
86.96
413%
19.77
17%
21 (0.13 - 259, n=1014)
24%
24.8 (0.14 - 259, n=790)
46%
|Random Read 4KB
71.33
67.5
-5%
112.25
57%
106.2
49%
92.12
29%
54.7
-23%
43.8 (1.04 - 226, n=1014)
-39%
50.1 (1.59 - 226, n=790)
-30%
|Sequential Write 256KB
130.12
215.21
65%
192.38
48%
243.6
87%
179.09
38%
196.75
51%
90.1 (2.04 - 590, n=1014)
-31%
103 (2.99 - 590, n=790)
-21%
|Sequential Read 256KB
132.95
292.44
120%
493.04
271%
480.5
261%
315.6
137%
274.2
106%
251 (4.36 - 1781, n=1014)
89%
286 (12.1 - 1781, n=790)
115%
Gaming – Capable Enough on Medium Settings
The Fairphone 3 offers enough performance to run most current games smoothly on medium settings. More demanding games, such as Asphalt 9: Legends, will require low settings in order to run adequately smooth. Touchscreen controls worked reliably, and so did the gyroscope.
Emissions – Decent Speakers in the Fairphone 3
Temperature
With a maximum surface temperature of just 39.5 °C (103.1 °F) under load the Fairphone 3 remained comparatively cool. While performing our tests we found no problems that could have originated in high temperatures.
(+) The maximum temperature on the upper side is 37.3 °C / 99 F, compared to the average of 35.5 °C / 96 F, ranging from 22.4 to 51.7 °C for the class Smartphone.
(+) The bottom heats up to a maximum of 39.5 °C / 103 F, compared to the average of 34 °C / 93 F
(+) In idle usage, the average temperature for the upper side is 30.9 °C / 88 F, compared to the device average of 33 °C / 91 F.
Speakers
The single speaker was decently loud and offered a fairly balanced soundscape for mids and highs. This allows occasional voice and media playback with acceptable quality. External headphones or speakers can be connected to a 3.5-mm headphone jack.
Fairphone 3 audio analysis
(+) | speakers can play relatively loud (87 dB)
Bass 100 - 315 Hz
(-) | nearly no bass - on average 28.9% lower than median
(±) | linearity of bass is average (9.9% delta to prev. frequency)
Mids 400 - 2000 Hz
(+) | balanced mids - only 3.6% away from median
(+) | mids are linear (4.4% delta to prev. frequency)
Highs 2 - 16 kHz
(±) | higher highs - on average 6.2% higher than median
(+) | highs are linear (2.6% delta to prev. frequency)
Overall 100 - 16.000 Hz
(±) | linearity of overall sound is average (19.3% difference to median)
Compared to same class
» 10% of all tested devices in this class were better, 7% similar, 83% worse
» The best had a delta of 13%, average was 24%, worst was 44%
Compared to all devices tested
» 38% of all tested devices were better, 7% similar, 55% worse
» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 21%, worst was 53%
Gigaset GS290 audio analysis
(+) | speakers can play relatively loud (86.3 dB)
Bass 100 - 315 Hz
(-) | nearly no bass - on average 33.1% lower than median
(±) | linearity of bass is average (9.2% delta to prev. frequency)
Mids 400 - 2000 Hz
(±) | higher mids - on average 9.6% higher than median
(±) | linearity of mids is average (10.3% delta to prev. frequency)
Highs 2 - 16 kHz
(±) | higher highs - on average 7.3% higher than median
(±) | linearity of highs is average (7.1% delta to prev. frequency)
Overall 100 - 16.000 Hz
(-) | overall sound is not linear (30.6% difference to median)
Compared to same class
» 84% of all tested devices in this class were better, 7% similar, 9% worse
» The best had a delta of 13%, average was 24%, worst was 44%
Compared to all devices tested
» 89% of all tested devices were better, 4% similar, 7% worse
» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 21%, worst was 53%
Battery Life – Small Battery, Decent Performance
Power Consumption
Overall power consumption was comparable to other devices in its class. That said, the Fairphone 3 was particularly efficient when idle.
|Off / Standby
|0.01 / 0.09 Watt
|Idle
| 0.42 / 1.64 / 1.69 Watt
|Load
|
5.19 / 7.2 Watt
Key: min: , med: , max: Metrahit Energy
|Fairphone 3
3000 mAh
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
5000 mAh
|Samsung Galaxy A71
4500 mAh
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
5260 mAh
|Google Pixel 3a XL
3700 mAh
|Gigaset GS290
4700 mAh
|Average Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
|Average of class Smartphone
|Power Consumption
-44%
-4%
-22%
4%
-26%
-28%
-19%
|Idle Minimum *
0.42
1.1
-162%
0.63
-50%
0.7
-67%
0.7
-67%
0.88
-110%
0.924 (0.42 - 1.1, n=5)
-120%
0.878 (0.2 - 3.4, n=812)
-109%
|Idle Average *
1.64
1.9
-16%
1.49
9%
1.8
-10%
1.63
1%
2.05
-25%
1.748 (1.64 - 1.9, n=5)
-7%
1.74 (0.6 - 6.2, n=811)
-6%
|Idle Maximum *
1.69
2.8
-66%
1.51
11%
2.2
-30%
1.67
1%
2.1
-24%
2.36 (1.69 - 2.8, n=5)
-40%
2.03 (0.74 - 6.6, n=812)
-20%
|Load Average *
5.19
4.1
21%
4.62
11%
5.2
-0%
2.64
49%
4.73
9%
4.18 (3.3 - 5.19, n=5)
19%
4.08 (0.8 - 10.8, n=806)
21%
|Load Maximum *
7.2
6.9
4%
7.11
1%
7.5
-4%
4.62
36%
5.61
22%
6.6 (5.6 - 7.2, n=5)
8%
5.95 (1.2 - 14.2, n=806)
17%
* ... smaller is better
Battery Life
The Fairphone 3 managed a runtime of 11 hours in our real-world Wi-Fi test, and made good use of its 3,000 mAh battery. Please note that some competitors come with significantly larger batteries.
Using a two-year-old Quick Charge power supply made by Huawei rated at 18 W the battery took a whopping 5 hours to charge. According to the manufacturer the Fairphone 3 should support Quick Charge 3.0 with up to 15 W.
|Fairphone 3
3000 mAh
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
5000 mAh
|Samsung Galaxy A71
4500 mAh
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10
5260 mAh
|Google Pixel 3a XL
3700 mAh
|Gigaset GS290
4700 mAh
|Battery Runtime
|WiFi v1.3
662
2143
224%
815
23%
1127
70%
709
7%
934
41%
Pros
Cons
Verdict – Sustainability at a Price
The Fairphone 3 is a straightforward continuation of the sustainable and modular smartphone design. The modules are smaller, build quality has been improved, and the hardware is more than fast enough for everyday tasks. Furthermore, camera performance has been improved significantly, and users can now expect a good-looking well-made high-quality smartphone.
Apart from its high purchase price the Fairphone 3 has no shortcomings when compared to other manufacturers’ smartphones.
The decision for the Fairphone 3 will be a very conscious one. Its price is much higher than that of other similarly equipped competing smartphones, and its intended lifetime should substantially exceed two years. Otherwise, the replaceable modules might not make any difference whatsoever. And while the Fairphone 3 cannot keep up with the other manufacturers’ arms race, it is definitely worthy of support if its hardware fits your bill.
Note: the case was rated higher due to its great repairability.
Fairphone 3 - 02/25/2020 v7
Mike Wobker